expand
Ad Spot

February 26, 2021

Kudos to Natchez Police officers arrests in cold murder case

By Editorial Board

Published 7:33 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021

It’s not often law enforcement officials solve cold case homicides. We hear how the first hours and days after a crime are the most fruitful in terms of solving the case.

Natchez Police Department officers and investigators through hard work and perseverance think they have solved a double murder case from November 2018 and arrested three suspects on Tuesday.

On Nov. 9, 2018, Natchez police were called to the Stew Pot at 69 E. Franklin St. where gunshots had been fired. Upon arrival, they saw a 2006 Honda vehicle crashed into the wall of the building. Inside, they found two people dead — Tavonte White of Natchez, who was 23, and Alisha Justice, of Missouri City, Texas, who was 21. They had been shot to death.

Earlier this week, police arrested Jameco Davis, Kendarrius Davis and Jacqlaurence Jackson, all of whom have been charged with double murder.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry Sr. thanked the men and women of his department “for their tireless efforts and dedication to bringing justice to these victims’ families.

“This case has taken two years to make an arrest, which shows the resolve of the men and women of the Natchez Police Department to never give up. We still have other cases we are working and will continue with that same resolve so that we may bring justice to other victim’s families.”

We, too, commend our police officers and investigators and congratulate them on their hard work.

It is now time for prosecutors and the judicial system to present a fair trial and for a jury to determine the guilt or innocence of these suspects.

We are proud of the difficult work of our men and women in law enforcement. It is heartening to know that even after several years, Natchez Police are working to bring criminals to justice.

More News

Natchez sweeps McComb in double header

Wilkinson County Christian Academy advances in playoffs

Bishop Gunn lead singer McCready arrested Thursday in Concordia Parish

Russ strikes out seven in Green Wave win

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Bishop Gunn lead singer McCready arrested Thursday in Concordia Parish

News

Vidalia missing teen found after extensive search

News

Law enforcement agencies continue search for missing 17-year-old

News

Natchez hires help in procuring disaster relief funds due to winter storm damage

News

Officials OK signs for high school sports championship row

DEVELOPING NEWS

Adams County Water Association lifts boil water notice

COVID-19

Teachers, first responders to be eligible for vaccine Monday

News

Mississippi House votes to overhaul several state taxes

News

Three men arrested in connection with 2018 double homicide

News

Natchez Water Works lifts boil water advisory

News

Ferriday man arrested for alleged assault on power line workers

News

Health care workers excited to open Trinity Medical Center

Business

Businesses impacted by severe winter weather

News

Utility companies still working to restore power, water to Miss-Lou residents

News

Damaged sewage line leaks raw sewage into St. Catherine’s Creek

News

Miss-Lou still assessing damage caused by severe winter storm

News

Schools reopening after winter storm

Church News

St. Mary Basilica damaged in storm, but nothing that cannot be repaired

News

Devin Heath named new Visit Natchez Executive Director

News

No in-person classes for Natchez or Concordia Parish on Monday; ACCS and Cathedral will hold classes

News

Mayor: Natchez water situation greatly improved

News

Thousands still without power in Adams County

News

Natchez Brewing Company gives fresh water to Natchez residents

News

City of Natchez needs help finding leaks during water crisis