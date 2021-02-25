expand
February 25, 2021

Marion Harried Jr.

By Staff Reports

Published 11:57 am Thursday, February 25, 2021

FAYETTE — Graveside services for Marion “Bud Harried” Harried Jr., 79, who died Saturday, February 20, 2021 at his residence will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Rose Hill Baptist Church #2 Cemetery in Fayette, MS with Rev. James Beverly officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

