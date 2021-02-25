April 6, 1957 – Feb. 18, 2021

Services for Mr. Michael Conner, 64, of Minnesota, formally of Natchez, who died February 18, 2021 will be Saturday, February 27th at 1 p.m. in Webb Winfield Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Melvin White officiating. A burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery.

Michael was born April 6, 1957 to the late Charles and Leathanea Conner. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Donderic Minor, and sister Charlene Conner.

He leaves to cherish his memories, one son Demond Minor, one daughter, Daketia Minor; two sisters, Doris (Joseph) Myles and Debra (Kevin) Dorsey; two brothers, Robert Mealey and David (Dorisa) Conner; one aunt, Emma Sessions; eleven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Visitation will be Friday, February 26th from 6 to 7 p.m. Masks are required and social distancing is strongly encouraged.