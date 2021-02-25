expand
February 26, 2021

Russell Cartrayle Johnson

Published 7:09 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021

June 28, 1968 – Feb. 15, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Russell Cartrayle Johnson, 52, of Natchez, who died Monday, February 15, 2021 in Natchez will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Providence Cemetery with Pastor Wilsonni Johnson officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Please wear your mask. We are practicing social-distancing. This is a walk-through visitation.

Russell was born June 28, 1968 in Natchez, the son of Lurlene Elerby Johnson and James Malone. He was a graduate of North Natchez Adams High School and attended college at Copiah-Lincoln Junior College, Jackson State University and University of Southern Mississippi. Mr. Johnson was a business owner. Russell was an All-American Sportman with great cooking skills and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Lurlene Johnson, one sister, one brother and one niece.

He leaves to cherish his memories, wife Catrena Johnson; sons, Farrod Ross, Arthur Reynolds, Derrian Johnson and Russell Johnson, Jr.; father, James Malone; brothers, Rev. Wilsonni Johnson, Lionel Johnson and Melvin Johnson; sisters Veronica Johnson Hunt, Rose Mary Cameron, Betty Johnson and Teletha Johnson; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com.

