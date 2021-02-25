expand
February 25, 2021

Shanon Robb, 17, has been missing since 3:30 a.m. Thursday. If seen, do not approach him. Instead call the police department at 318-336-5254 or Investigations Captain Jimmy Watts at 601-597-4903.

Law enforcement agencies continue search for missing 17-year-old

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 11:21 am Thursday, February 25, 2021

VIDALIA — On Thursday afternoon, law enforcement officials were using a Baton Rouge helicopter to try to locate a missing Vidalia teen.

Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill said 17-year-old Shanon Robb has been missing since approximately 3:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Merrill said Robb has autism spectrum disorder.

“Please be on the lookout for this 17-year-old white male who has been missing since 3:30 this morning. … Please do not approach him as he is on the autism spectrum. Call the Police Department at 318-336-5254 or Investigations Captain Jimmy Watts at 601-597-4903 should you have any information or see this young man,” Merrill posted on social media.

Thursday afternoon, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced officers would be circling the area in a Baton Rouge helicopter to search for Robb, advising area residents not to be alarmed.

The teen’s mother, Destiny Robb, also posted on social media regarding her son’s disappearance.

He was last seen on camera wearing a cowboy hat, brown boots, a corduroy jacket and carrying a large duffel back heading toward the Mississippi River bridge from Vidalia to Natchez, she said.

Shanon Robb is 5’6’’ tall and has long brown hair and blue eyes, according to his mother’s post.

“Shanon is missing. Please help us. He left our home at 3:30 a.m. with a bag, and was last seen heading towards the bridge,” her post states.

“If you see him, please contact us or Vidalia Police Department. Shanon is on the autism spectrum, so please don’t approach him. Just call us, 337-344-3955 or VPD at 318-336-5254. Our hearts are so broken right now.”

4 Brookhaven, Wesson men sentenced for wildlife crimes

Olivia Seals

Michael Conner

Marion Harried Jr.

