NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Baby boy Keilan Dwayne King, who died Tuesday, February 23, 2021 in Natchez will be held at 12 p.m. Sunday, February 28, 2021 at St. Mark Baptist Church Cemetery.

Burial will follow at the Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Keilan was born February 23, 2021 in Natchez, the son of Kiera M. Knight and Dwayne King Jr.

He is preceded in death by two uncles, Demetrick K. Jones, Jr. and Joseph Davis, Jr.; great grandfathers, Howard R. Sewell, Jr. and Charlie Hoskins; great grandmother, Sarah Knight Yearby; great-great grandmother Elizabeth Knight Doss and aunt, Tammy Blanton.

Keilan leaves to cherish his memories: his parents; maternal grandparents, Tricia Sewell and Eric Knight; paternal grandparents, Vanessa Blanton and Dwayne King (Avantria); maternal great grandmother, Linda B. Sewell; paternal great grandparents, Robert Lee Washington, James King, Emma Blanton and Hattie Robinson; aunts, Kierra King, Kewonna Blanton, DaKiera King and Keila King; uncles, Avery Green and Xavier Davis; godmother, Doretha Brown-Singleton and other relatives .

