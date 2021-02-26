expand
February 26, 2021

Smith

Margie Saucier Smith

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 8:27 pm Friday, February 26, 2021

Jan. 4, 1941 – Feb. 25, 2021

Mrs. Margie Saucier Smith, 80, received her heavenly reward on February 25, 2021, when she met her Heavenly Father after a lengthy illness. Margie was born, January 24, 1941, in Franklin County, MS to Harvey and Laura Saucier.

Survived by her daughter, Laureida Smith Dooley; much loved grandson, Douglas Alan Dooley, Jr.; her sister-in-law, Carolyn White (Robert); brother-in-law, Larry Smith (Maureen); and many loved nieces and nephews.

Preceded by her husband, Jerry L. Smith; parents, Harvey and Laura Saucier; marriage son, Douglas Alan Dooley, Sr.; brother, T.W. Saucier (Ottie); and a sister, Mary Agnes Drane.

Mama graduated from Franklin County High School, Meadville, MS. Also, graduated from business college, Natchez.

She worked many years in the medical field as an administrative assistant and later changed to insurance agencies. Mama retired from Gale Smith, Brentwood, TN, working with scuba insurance.

Mama was an active member of First Baptist Church of Hendersonville, TN, since 1988. Also, a member of Bob Davis’ Sunday School Class and, served on several committees with her church family.

Mama had a true love of gardening and working with her flowers. She did some wonderful handwork over the years that will be treasured for years to come. Mama loved QVC, HSN, and JTV and when the UPS/FedEx truck arrived, but her greatest treasure of all was her love for her family.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 11 a.m., Hendersonville First Baptist Church in the chapel with Richard Gaia officiating.

Gathering of Family & Friends will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour at Hendersonville First Baptist Church.

Margie will be interred in Natchez National Cemetery on the banks of the Mississippi River in Natchez, MS. Tuesday March 2, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. Visitation will be Tuesday March 2, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Laird Funeral Home.

Because of flower restrictions please make donations to the SOS Backpack Ministry of First Baptist Church of Hendersonville, TN, or Gideon’s International in memory of Margie S. Smith.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at White House Health Care & Rehabilitation and Adoration Hospice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

