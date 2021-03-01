expand
Ad Spot

March 1, 2021

Submitted photo

Chamber pot spares Stanton Hall from further storm damage

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 8:18 pm Monday, March 1, 2021

NATCHEZ — The ice storm of a century hit Natchez just a few weeks before Spring Pilgrimage kicks off on March 13.

Thankfully, historic treasures at Stanton Hall were spared by a conveniently placed chamber pot in an upstairs bedroom, said Eugenie Cates, president of the Pilgrimage Garden Club.

“Crazy but true, the ice storm melting water from the gutters collected in a chamber pot in the upstairs bedroom, saving the ceiling medallion and Mr. Stanton’s desk in the downstairs library,” she said.

Stanton Hall is an antebellum Classical Revival-style mansion at 401 High Street built in the 1850s. The house was declared a National Historic Landmark in 1974 and a Mississippi Landmark in 1995.

Many of Natchez’s historic homes, like Stanton Hall, are open for tours during Spring Pilgrimage, which lasts from March 13 to April 13.

The upstairs ceiling of Stanton Hall was damaged during the ice storm, Cates said, adding it could have been much worse.

“It was a coincidence,” she said. “That pot has been sitting there for no telling how long. The damage could have been a lot worse had more water leaked to the first-floor library. Thanks to the chamber pot, the famous Cornelius and Baker ceiling gasolier and Mr. Stanton’s desk were spared.”

Cates said Donald Tucker, a plaster specialist, starts work on the repairs Wednesday, which should be finished before the beginning of Spring Pilgrimage on March 13.

Due to COVID-19, all visitors are required to wear facemasks while on the grounds of the Natchez Pilgrimage houses as well as inside.

Tours can be booked online at natchezpilgrimage.com.

More News

Ronnie L. Mizell Sr.

Donna Cascio Maroon

James Gary Book

Leroy Robinson

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Chamber pot spares Stanton Hall from further storm damage

News

Supervisors approve payment system for attorneys

News

3 alleged to have broken into vehicles in Beau Pre in Adams County custody

News

Six scouts sworn in as Eagle Scouts together

News

Dart:Sagos mix business with Rhythm Night Club passion project

News

J&J’s 1-dose shot cleared, giving US 3rd COVID-19 vaccine

News

Author Richard Grant speaks about book, Natchez at Natchez Literary and Cinema Celebration

Business

New machinery introduced at Natchez countertop business

News

Vidalia still under boil water advisory after winter storm

News

Natchez hires assistance for storm cleanup

News

Bishop Gunn lead singer McCready arrested Thursday in Concordia Parish

News

Vidalia missing teen found after extensive search

News

Law enforcement agencies continue search for missing 17-year-old

News

Natchez hires help in procuring disaster relief funds due to winter storm damage

News

Officials OK signs for high school sports championship row

DEVELOPING NEWS

Adams County Water Association lifts boil water notice

COVID-19

Teachers, first responders to be eligible for vaccine Monday

News

Mississippi House votes to overhaul several state taxes

News

Three men arrested in connection with 2018 double homicide

News

Natchez Water Works lifts boil water advisory

News

Ferriday man arrested for alleged assault on power line workers

News

Health care workers excited to open Trinity Medical Center

Business

Businesses impacted by severe winter weather

News

Utility companies still working to restore power, water to Miss-Lou residents