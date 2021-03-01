June 26, 1948 – Feb. 26, 2021

A reception honoring the life of Donna Cascio Maroon will be Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Young’s Funeral Home in Vidalia, LA at 11:30 with a service at 1 p.m. For the benefit of the family and all friends we ask that all who attend wear a mask and practice social distance.

Donna was born June 26, 1948 in Monroe, LA and passed away Friday, February 26, 2021 at her home. Her residence was in Rifle Point, LA and she was a member of Lake St. John Baptist Church. Donna was involved in many community service organizations. She gave tirelessly of her time and talents and loved helping others. She was awarded Concordia Chamber Volunteer of the year 2013; she was an active member and a former president of Ferriday Rotary Club, Concordia Animal Welfare Shelter (CAWS), Experimental Aircraft Association-Chapter 912, Donna along with her husband started armadillo services in 1981, and she was very active in the yearly Lake St. John Fourth of July Flotilla.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Bobbie Kitchens Cascio.

Donna is survived by, husband – Loyce Maroon, daughter – Lisa and husband Phil, son – Matt Maroon and wife Tanja, daughter – Christy Porter and husband Paul grandson – Aaron Maroon and wife Lauren, granddaughter – Bailey Porter and husband Nathan Farmer, grandson – Jacob Porter and Lauren Passman, great-grandson, Kason Farmer and great-grand daughter – Annie Elizabeth Maroon; brother, Joey Cascio and wife Sandy, sister, Gloria Nugent and husband Jerry and brother-in-law, Gene Maroon. She is also survived by many friends that she considered family.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations to local animal shelter or charity of your choice.

