expand
Ad Spot

March 1, 2021

Williams

Pamela Lorraine Fitzgerald-Williams

By Staff Reports

Published 8:30 pm Monday, March 1, 2021

May 2, 1957 – Feb. 18, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Pamela Lorraine Fitzgerald-Williams, 63, of Natchez, who departed her earthly life on February 18, 2021, in Natchez, MS, will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at New Hope Cemetery in Natchez, MS, at 2 p.m. with the Bishop Stanley Searcy officiating; burial will follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Pamela was born on May 2, 1957, in Natchez, Mississippi to Leonard Fitzgerald and Louise Jane Myles Dunmore.

Walk through visitation will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel Natchez. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entry without them. There is a maximum of 25 people allowed in the chapel. Visitors will be rotated out. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Pamela was preceded in death by her mother, Louise Jane Myles Dunmore; her father Leonard Fitzgerald and his wife Jessie.

Pamela was a faithful, devoted and loving wife to Roger “Do It Roger” Earl Williams Sr. and she loved baking cakes, traveling, sewing, reading the bible and knitting.   Pamela worked at Adams County Nursing Home for over twenty years as a CAN and had a heart of gold for everyone. Pamela joined the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in 1996 under Bishop Stanley B. Searcy and Co-Pastor Brenda Searcy and served as an Usher.

She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Roger “Do It Roger” Williams Sr.; two supportive children, Alisha M. Williams and Roger “Noon” Williams Jr.; five siblings, Delories Fitzgerald, Richard Curtis and wife Jackie, Aaron Curtis, Caroline Curtis and Doug Fitzgerald and wife Letitia; nine plus grandchildren, Sameia, Roziah, Bronson, McCade, Roger III, Leon, Ma’Kayleigh, Aiden and Vonquajah “Quay”; two aunts, Betty Myles and Rosie Lee Ware; two uncles, William “Uncle Son” Myles and Izear Myles and Virginia; two special friends, Sharon Brown and Delorise Williams (her sister-in-law); and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.

More News

Ronnie L. Mizell Sr.

Donna Cascio Maroon

James Gary Book

Leroy Robinson

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Chamber pot spares Stanton Hall from further storm damage

News

Supervisors approve payment system for attorneys

News

3 alleged to have broken into vehicles in Beau Pre in Adams County custody

News

Six scouts sworn in as Eagle Scouts together

News

Dart:Sagos mix business with Rhythm Night Club passion project

News

J&J’s 1-dose shot cleared, giving US 3rd COVID-19 vaccine

News

Author Richard Grant speaks about book, Natchez at Natchez Literary and Cinema Celebration

Business

New machinery introduced at Natchez countertop business

News

Vidalia still under boil water advisory after winter storm

News

Natchez hires assistance for storm cleanup

News

Bishop Gunn lead singer McCready arrested Thursday in Concordia Parish

News

Vidalia missing teen found after extensive search

News

Law enforcement agencies continue search for missing 17-year-old

News

Natchez hires help in procuring disaster relief funds due to winter storm damage

News

Officials OK signs for high school sports championship row

DEVELOPING NEWS

Adams County Water Association lifts boil water notice

COVID-19

Teachers, first responders to be eligible for vaccine Monday

News

Mississippi House votes to overhaul several state taxes

News

Three men arrested in connection with 2018 double homicide

News

Natchez Water Works lifts boil water advisory

News

Ferriday man arrested for alleged assault on power line workers

News

Health care workers excited to open Trinity Medical Center

Business

Businesses impacted by severe winter weather

News

Utility companies still working to restore power, water to Miss-Lou residents