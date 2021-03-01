May 2, 1957 – Feb. 18, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Pamela Lorraine Fitzgerald-Williams, 63, of Natchez, who departed her earthly life on February 18, 2021, in Natchez, MS, will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at New Hope Cemetery in Natchez, MS, at 2 p.m. with the Bishop Stanley Searcy officiating; burial will follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Pamela was born on May 2, 1957, in Natchez, Mississippi to Leonard Fitzgerald and Louise Jane Myles Dunmore.

Walk through visitation will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel Natchez. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entry without them. There is a maximum of 25 people allowed in the chapel. Visitors will be rotated out. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Pamela was preceded in death by her mother, Louise Jane Myles Dunmore; her father Leonard Fitzgerald and his wife Jessie.

Pamela was a faithful, devoted and loving wife to Roger “Do It Roger” Earl Williams Sr. and she loved baking cakes, traveling, sewing, reading the bible and knitting. Pamela worked at Adams County Nursing Home for over twenty years as a CAN and had a heart of gold for everyone. Pamela joined the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in 1996 under Bishop Stanley B. Searcy and Co-Pastor Brenda Searcy and served as an Usher.

She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Roger “Do It Roger” Williams Sr.; two supportive children, Alisha M. Williams and Roger “Noon” Williams Jr.; five siblings, Delories Fitzgerald, Richard Curtis and wife Jackie, Aaron Curtis, Caroline Curtis and Doug Fitzgerald and wife Letitia; nine plus grandchildren, Sameia, Roziah, Bronson, McCade, Roger III, Leon, Ma’Kayleigh, Aiden and Vonquajah “Quay”; two aunts, Betty Myles and Rosie Lee Ware; two uncles, William “Uncle Son” Myles and Izear Myles and Virginia; two special friends, Sharon Brown and Delorise Williams (her sister-in-law); and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends

