Oct. 25, 1950 – Feb. 26, 2021

NATCHEZ — Services for Ronnie L. Mizell Sr., 70, of Natchez who died Friday, February 26, 2021 in Hattiesburg will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Washington Baptist Church with Rev. Carl Smith officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Washington Baptist Church.

