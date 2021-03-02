expand
Ad Spot

March 2, 2021

Dan Smith stands in front of Chester Willis field where Natchez High School plays. Smith said his team has kept fighting to win in every game they have played this season. (File Photo)

Bulldog baseball keeps finding ways to win

By Hunter Cloud

Published 11:39 am Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Fight and a determination to win is how Natchez has begun its baseball season, head coach Dan Smith said.

He said his teams have never given up despite being down late in games like his team was on Saturday against Enterprise. In the seventh inning, Natchez had a runner on first and third with two outs and was tied with Enterprise 6-6 after beginning the inning down 6-4.

He said he made the decision to squeeze bunt. He said he saw the third baseman was playing deep and because his team practices bunting regularly, he knew Koren Harris could get a bunt down.

“I looked at the third baseman and I looked at him, he gave me the sign that ‘coach I can get it down,’ so I believed in him,” Smith said. “He got it down and we won the game. I was (nervous) because the catcher fielded the ball but his throw pulled the first baseman off base.”

Eighth grader Cameron Craft crossed the plate to give Natchez the win after a three run seventh inning. It marks the second comeback win in a row for Natchez as they defeated McComb 11-10 in the second game of their double header on Friday.

Smith said he had three young players on the field who were playing in their first varsity game. He said the players got off to a slow start because of their nerves in playing in a varsity game. The speed of the game is the main difference he said between playing junior varsity and varsity.

Then the young Bulldogs found a way to get on base so the team’s veterans could drive them in, he said. He said his young players settled in and stepped up. Jwun Mackey was one of those young Bulldogs who stepped up as the freshman had two hits in three at bats and an RBI on Saturday.

Smith said the win was the second time his team came back late in the game to win. He said those comebacks give players the confidence to keep playing and to know they can come back from any deficit. He said they have continued to keep playing and to find a way to win.

“I’m just proud of them, I’m proud of the way they played,” Smith said. “The way they fight regardless of the score. They just continue to fight that is all you can ask for from a kid.”

Natchez’s game against Cathedral was canceled due to rain and will be rescheduled at a later date. The Bulldogs will be at home next Monday against Vicksburg.

More News

Pushing income tax elimination uphill

Voting machine search a political minefield

Oh, the places we’ve gone, thanks to Seuss

Courthouse records: March 2, 2021

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Forbes calls Natchez No. 5 in “Top 10 Best Places In America” to avoid pandemic

COVID-19

Gov. Reeves lessens COVID-19 restrictions

News

Neighbor helping neighbor a common sight after winter storm

News

Supervisors: No employee raises possible because of budget concerns

News

Chamber pot spares Stanton Hall from further storm damage

News

Supervisors approve payment system for attorneys

News

3 alleged to have broken into vehicles in Beau Pre in Adams County custody

News

Six scouts sworn in as Eagle Scouts together

News

Dart:Sagos mix business with Rhythm Night Club passion project

News

J&J’s 1-dose shot cleared, giving US 3rd COVID-19 vaccine

News

Author Richard Grant speaks about book, Natchez at Natchez Literary and Cinema Celebration

Business

New machinery introduced at Natchez countertop business

News

Vidalia still under boil water advisory after winter storm

News

Natchez hires assistance for storm cleanup

News

Bishop Gunn lead singer McCready arrested Thursday in Concordia Parish

News

Vidalia missing teen found after extensive search

News

Law enforcement agencies continue search for missing 17-year-old

News

Natchez hires help in procuring disaster relief funds due to winter storm damage

News

Officials OK signs for high school sports championship row

DEVELOPING NEWS

Adams County Water Association lifts boil water notice

COVID-19

Teachers, first responders to be eligible for vaccine Monday

News

Mississippi House votes to overhaul several state taxes

News

Three men arrested in connection with 2018 double homicide

News

Natchez Water Works lifts boil water advisory