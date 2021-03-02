Oct. 25, 1950 – Feb. 26, 2021

NATCHEZ — Services for Ronnie Lee Mizell Sr., 70, of Natchez who died Friday, February 26, 2021 in Hattiesburg will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Washington Baptist Church (39 Old Highway 84 No. 1) with Rev. Carl Smith officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral home.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Washington Baptist Church.

Mr. Mizell passed away from this life on Friday, February 26, 2021, at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg, MS with his son by his side. He was born on October 25, 1950, in Natchez, MS, the son of Elias L. Mizell and Dulcie Inez Murray Mizell.

Mr. Mizell started at a young age chasing fire trucks on his bicycle, the beginning of a pursuit of a lifelong dream to become a firefighter. Upon graduating high school, Mr. Mizell began his journey as a career firefighter, working his way through the ranks, all the way to Chief of the City of Natchez Fire Department, where he devoted over 30 years of his life. During this time, Mr. Mizell became an EMT and a Special Deputy with the Adams County Sheriff’s Department. He was also instrumental in securing funding for what would become the Mississippi State Fire Academy. Mr. Mizell also started his own business, Phoenix Fire Equipment Company, which thrived under his leadership for over 30 years, until his retirement. Even in his Golden Years, Mr. Mizell continued his public service as a volunteer at Concordia Fire District 2 with dear friend Nolen Cothren as Chief.

Mr. Mizell was preceded in death by his parents, half-brothers, Edward Mizell, Murray Mizell, and Colvin Mizell, and half-sister, Elsie Freeman.

Mr. Mizell is survived by his son, Ronnie Lee Mizell, Jr. and his children, Maddox, Kai, and Brixlee, his sister, Grace, and her husband, Earnest Foster, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Foster, Mark Foster, Larry Williams, Bryan White, Stan Owens, and Lee Mizell.

Honorary pallbearers will be Maddox Mizell, Joe Snyder, Carl Niven, and Melvin Grantham.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the Merit Health Wesley CVR Staff to include, but not limited to Dr. Patel, Amanda, Tonya, and Ty. Also, we would like to thank Amy White for the support she has given the family during these trying times. Words cannot express how grateful the family is for all the love and support they have received from these individuals.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.