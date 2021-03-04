Graveside services for Evangelist Jessie Lee Hunt Matthews, 94, who passed on Feb. 18, 2021 in Tupelo, will be on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Hunt Cemetery in Roxie. The burial will follow under the direction of Belle Memorial Funeral Home.

Mrs. Jessie Lee Hunt Matthew was born on Jan. 18, 1927.

She was the daughter of the late Earl and Mattie Hunt and the wife of her late husband, Lymon Matthews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her only child Julia Evans Smith, and a grandson Keith Van Smith.

She leaves to cherish her unforgettable memories: 13 grandchildren Edward (Stephanie) Hunt of Texas, Cleveland (Sharlotte) Smith IV, Corted Smith of Natchez, Stephanie Smith of Alabama, Ladacia Smith of Tupelo, Judy Smith of Maryland, Priscilla (Anthony) Smith, Hiwatha Smith, Cindy Smith of Tupelo, Timothy (Tameka) Smith, Titus (Shemeka) Smith of San Antonio, Texas, Cheze (Shauna) Smith, Summer Smith of Tupelo; devoted sister Althea (Lionell) Turner of New Orleans; godson Larry “L.J.” Hall Jr. of Tupelo; devoted son-in-law Bishop Cleveland (Charlene) Smith III; and a host of great-great-grandchildren and other relatives, church family and friends.