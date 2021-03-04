Joyce Yvonne Van Norman Simpson

June 11, 1936 – Feb. 19, 2021

Joyce Y. Simpson, age 84, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Riverland Medical Center, Ferriday LA.

Joyce was born in Liberty MS. Joyce was many things: a wonderful sister, wife, mom, aunt, Memaw and a friend. She and Ray C started their marriage working in retail and managing a television repair shop in Natchez. Fishing was both of their passions! They had a camp on Cross Bayou and then moved out there to enjoy the peacefulness of country life full time. She was little but it was nothing for her to launch the boat and fish for the day. No matter if on the lake and in town, Joyce was always worshipping the Lord. Her faith was strong and always made it a point to put God and church first. When they moved to Vidalia, she spent as much time as she could visiting grandkids and great grandkids. She used to say,” If I had known grandkids were this much fun, I would have had them first!” She kept her Six “S’s” dear to her: a good Sis, Spouse, Smile, Sons, Soul and Savior. We know where she is and we know she is happy and pain free. Fly high Memaw! We love you!

Joyce is preceded in death by her beloved spouse Ray Crewger “Ray C” Simpson of Natchez MS; both her mother Iris “Mother” Wall Van Norman and her father William “Daddy Boy” Van Norman both from Liberty, MS; a sister Elaine Dixon of Baton Rouge LA; a son Darrel “Wayne” Simpson.

She leaves behind three sons, William Ray Simpson and wife Kitty Simpson of Natchez, Garry Dale Simpson and wife Jan Simpson of Vidalia LA, and Larry Wade Simpson of Natchez MS; 9 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; a sister Patsy Dunaway and husband Bobby from Liberty MS; a sister Sanna Warner and husband Barry of Walker LA; a sister Angelina Bateman and husband Darrel of Gloster MS; a brother Jerry Van Norman and wife Patsy of Liberty MS and many wonderful nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews.

There will be a private graveside service for the family at Green Lawn Memorial Park with Brother Doug Broome of First Baptist Church of Natchez officiating. A special Celebration of Life will be held for friends and family at a later date. No family visitation hours are planned at this time. Funeral arrangements have been made through Laird Funeral Home of Natchez.

