March 4, 2021

File photo.

Mississippi expands COVID vaccine eligibility to anyone 50 or older

By Staff Reports

Published 12:48 pm Thursday, March 4, 2021

JACKSON — Mississippi is expanding the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to anyone fifty years of age or older.

Gov. Tate Reeves announced the new eligibility range on social media Thursday.

“We are officially expanding vaccination eligibility to anyone fifty years of age or older! Reach out to our partners like your local healthcare provider, hospital, or pharmacy. Or keep watching http://covidvaccine.UMC.edu for drive-through appointments statewide!” Reeves said.

To date, 94 percent or 6,381 of COVID-19 related deaths and 80 percent or 7,342 of COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Mississippi have been among those 50 and older, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

“So far, about 350,000 persons aged 50 years and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the state. We are expanding our eligibility to this age group to increase the access to vaccination in this vulnerable population and prevent hospitalizations and deaths,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.

Mississippi is currently offering COVID-19 immunizations to all healthcare workers, including EMTs and paramedics; persons 50 years of age or older; persons 18 to 49 years of age with underlying medical conditions; all teachers, staff and employees in K-12, preschool or childcare settings; all first responders, including law enforcement, public safety, fire services and emergency management officials.

To maximally protect Mississippi residents, COVID-19 vaccines provided in Mississippi are intended only for residents who live in the State of Mississippi or people who work within the state of Mississippi.

To be effective, two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are required. Both doses must be the same vaccine.

The second Pfizer vaccine dose should be given within three to six weeks after your 1st dose and the second Moderna vaccine dose should be given four to six weeks after your first dose. Both are still effective if received more than 21 or 28 days apart.

To make sure you receive the same type of vaccine, please schedule your second dose appointment at the same location where you received your first dose. Second dose appointments will be made on-site after you receive your first dose.

If you’ve already received your first dose but have not made a second dose appointment, call the COVID19 Hotline below to schedule your second dose appointment.

The Janssen COVID-19 vaccine is now available at designated locations in Madison, Lauderdale, Lowndes and Jones Counties. The Janssen COVID-19 vaccine is a one-dose vaccine. No second dose appointment is required.

Those interested in receiving the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine should choose an appointment at a location marked “Johnson & Johnson” when making their appointment online.

To register for an appointment at a Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) drive-through site, visit https://covidvaccine.umc.edu or call the MSDH COVID-19 Hotline at 1-877-978-6453 for additional assistance.

