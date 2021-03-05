Doubting the presidential election shows bad faith

Bad faith does not hold the norms and criteria of truth as they are accepted by critical thought in good faith. – John-Paul Sartre: Being and Nothingness

To the editor:

As a minority of citizens and more than a few in Congress have announced that the recent national election of President Biden is fraudulent and will be overturned in some manner, they know that the results have been verified by proper state and national authorities, including the courts.

Although they know the truth, they insist that it is not the truth. We have here a conscious repression of what one knows. This acceptance of believing that the election of the president is fraudulent is bad faith. So, I ask the readers, what does this do to our proper functioning democracy and a constitution based upon self-evident truths?

Thomas McNeely is a Natchez resident.