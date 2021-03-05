Jan. 14, 2021 – March 4, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Paul Lane Whitehead, 72, of Natchez who died Thursday, March 4, 2021 in Natchez will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 8, 2021 at Roxie City Cemetery with Dr. Todd Whitehead officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Whitehead was born January 14, 1949 in Roxie, MS the son of Leonard James Whitehead and Evelyn Ruth Jackson Whitehead.

Paul loved baseball, football, his many nieces and nephews and his dogs, Riley and Bentley. He felt blessed with his family, many friends and neighbors.

Mr. Whitehead was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard James Whitehead and Evelyn Ruth Jackson Whitehead; his brother, Jimmy Clyde Whitehead; and his son, Paul Lane Whitehead, Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Shindeldecker; his sisters, Sylvia Watts of Raymond, MS, and Terrie Shroyer and husband, Duane; brothers Herbert Whitehead and wife, Mary Beth of Ferriday, LA, John Whitehead and wife, Janna of Destin, FL; several cousins including Malcolm Whitehead and wife, Carolyn of Natchez, Pam Damon of Kingwood, TX, and Cheryl Coke (Bo) of Brandon, MS; children, Samantha Buras, of LA, and Christopher Whitehead of Baltimore, MD.

Pallbearers will be Dr. Duane Shroyer, Dr. Drew Shroyer, Drew Shroyer and Todd Whitehead.

Memorial can be made to the American Cancer Society or Concordia PAWS, 1212 South 1st Street Ferriday, LA 71334.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.