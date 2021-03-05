Time is now to apply for John S. Callon Scholarship

To the editor:

Each year since 1983, the Krewe of Phoenix has provided fun, food and great entertainment for the people of the Miss-Lou area and beyond.

Normally, we have Call Out Ball with entertainment of glitz and glam. King Rex and Queen Rosalie are presented to the public and entertained by the Dukes and Duchesses representing that year. We also have the Duke and Duchess party with more music, dancing, food and camaraderie.

The Grand Ball is our formal with huge music and food. Our most fun function is the Krewe of Phoenix Parade — a time when so many enjoy the excitement of the floats, lights, music, toys, stuffed animals and other trinkets. Don’t forget the smiles on the faces of the young and old.

Sadly, we have not been able to participate in any of the festivities this year due to COVID 19, as all of you are aware. Many are missing the Mardi Gras activities. But, there is one very important thing we as a krewe refuse to miss out on, the awarding of our scholarship.

Each year, one fortunate senior will receive $2,000 in scholarship money for their freshman year. The John S. Callon Scholarship is named in honor of Krewe of Phoenix King Rex I, John S. Callon.

This scholarship is based on many factors such as ACT score, GPA, community service, honors, leadership and school activities.

Packets have been sent to the guidance counselors in Adams County and Concordia Parish schools. Students who are interested in applying need to see their school counselor, complete the packet and mail it to Krewe of Phoenix, P.O. Box 2062, Natchez, MS 39120.

Shanna Pollard, Scholarship Chairman for the Krewe of Phoenix