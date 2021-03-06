Lorman, MS – Graveside services for Edward L. Odems, 61, who died Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS, will be held Monday, March 8, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. at East Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery in Lorman, MS with Pastor Chester Watts officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Sunday, March 7, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.