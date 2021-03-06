Oct. 4, 1937 – Feb. 27, 2021

FAYETTE — Funeral services for Leroy Robinson, Jr.,83, of Lorman, who died Friday, February 27, 2021 in Fayette, will be Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. on the grounds of Pine Grove Baptist Church in Stampley with Rev. Richard Cruel, officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the directions of West Gate Funeral Home – Fayette Branch.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 5, 2021 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home in Fayette. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Leroy was born on October 4, 1937 to Leroy Robinson, Sr., and Beulah Compton – Robinson. He was a graduate of Jefferson County High School in 1957. He then went to college and completed trade courses including welding. Leroy married the love of his life, Dorothy Lee Wyatt Robinson, and to this union two daughters were born. He was employed and held various positions with different organizations.

He was a longtime member of the Jessamine Ridge Baptist Church, where he served as a member of the deacon board. He was also a member of the Jefferson Masonic Lodge 202 and the 32nd Constituent of Vicksburg, MS.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and brother Calvin Robinson.

Leroy leaves to cherish his memories: two loving daughters, Inger A. Robinson Frye (Dr. Ronald Frye) and Dr. Yolanda Robinson Walker; four grandchildren, Xavier Frye, Emanuel Frye, Barak Walker and Bedan Walker and a host of relatives and friends.

