Centerville falls to Jackson Academy in MAIS overall tournament

JACKSON — The Centreville Academy Lady Tigers saw their season come to an end last Friday night in the girls’ quarterfinals of the 2021 MAIS Overall Tournament as they lost to the Jackson Academy Lady Raiders 66-40.

After making history last Tuesday night with their first-ever first-round win at Overall in its 72-62 win at DeSoto School, head coach Brandy Hall knew that her Centreville Academy team, the Class 2A No. 3 seed, would have to have things go its way if the Lady Tigers were to upset Class 5A state champion Jackson Academy (31-2) on its own home court. Unfortunately, that would not be the case.

MAIS District 3-2A champion Centreville Academy, which finished third at both the Class 2A South State and State Tournaments, finished with an overall record of 25-7