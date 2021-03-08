expand
Ad Spot

March 8, 2021

Centerville falls to Jackson Academy in MAIS overall tournament

By Patrick Jones

Published 3:00 pm Monday, March 8, 2021

JACKSON — The Centreville Academy Lady Tigers saw their season come to an end last Friday night in the girls’ quarterfinals of the 2021 MAIS Overall Tournament as they lost to the Jackson Academy Lady Raiders 66-40.

After making history last Tuesday night with their first-ever first-round win at Overall in its 72-62 win at DeSoto School, head coach Brandy Hall knew that her Centreville Academy team, the Class 2A No. 3 seed, would have to have things go its way if the Lady Tigers were to upset Class 5A state champion Jackson Academy (31-2) on its own home court. Unfortunately, that would not be the case.

MAIS District 3-2A champion Centreville Academy, which finished third at both the Class 2A South State and State Tournaments, finished with an overall record of 25-7

More News

Long-time Natchez surgeon, Dr. Robert Barnes, dies

Local Pastor aces hole at Duncan Park

Centerville falls to Jackson Academy in MAIS overall tournament

ACCS dominates Prentiss Christian ahead of games scheduled for Monday, Tuesday

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Long-time Natchez surgeon, Dr. Robert Barnes, dies

BREAKING NEWS

Officials rescue suspected burglar at Frazier school, found suspended from ceiling

News

Famous-ish: Mississippi teen lands role on ABC show

News

Alcorn State to inaugurate first female president

News

American Legion hosts statewide convention at Natchez

News

Texas native loves the green of Natchez

News

City readies for Spring Pilgrimage 2021

News

Waterproof crash claims two lives

News

City: Be patient with limb clean up

Business

New chicken tender restaurant coming to Natchez

News

Mississippi expands COVID vaccine eligibility to anyone 50 or older

News

New Visit Natchez director aiming to bridge gap between tourism partners

News

Vidalia man turns himself in to Ferriday police for October shooting incident

News

Governor’s orders do not relax local COVID-19 restrictions

News

Forbes calls Natchez No. 5 in “Top 10 Best Places In America” to avoid pandemic

COVID-19

Gov. Reeves lessens COVID-19 restrictions

News

Neighbor helping neighbor a common sight after winter storm

News

Supervisors: No employee raises possible because of budget concerns

News

Chamber pot spares Stanton Hall from further storm damage

News

Supervisors approve payment system for attorneys

News

3 alleged to have broken into vehicles in Beau Pre in Adams County custody

News

Six scouts sworn in as Eagle Scouts together

News

Dart:Sagos mix business with Rhythm Night Club passion project

News

J&J’s 1-dose shot cleared, giving US 3rd COVID-19 vaccine