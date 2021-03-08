Natchez Dixie Youth Baseall signups are open

A day after Tate Reeves lifted the mask mandate in Mississippi March 2, the Natchez Dixie Youth opened up signups for a 2021 baseball season. Registration for the baseball season is through SportsCenter-Rex Team sports located at 305 Sgt Prentiss Dr in Natchez.

SportsCenter put out a sign advertising the signups Monday morning. The signup table is in the baseball section of the store. If a kid is a first year player they will need to submit a copy of a birth certificate to register through Dixie Youth.

The fee for registration is $40 payable by cash or check. Natchez Dixie Youth will pay for the remaining costs such as umpires and utilities.

A deadline for signups will be announced at a later date. There will not be an All-Star game, but there will be a end of the season tournament for each age division to crown a champion.

Age divisions are

T-ball for ages four to six years old.

Coach pitch for ages seven to eight years old.

Kid pitch for ages nine to ten years old.

OZone for ages 11 to 12 years old.

In OZone, kids can steal bases, lead off the base and will have a further distance to pitch than those in kid pitch.

If you have questions call SportsCenter-Rex Team sports at 601-442-7951.