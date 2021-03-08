Natchez Dixie Youth Baseall signups are open
A day after Tate Reeves lifted the mask mandate in Mississippi March 2, the Natchez Dixie Youth opened up signups for a 2021 baseball season. Registration for the baseball season is through SportsCenter-Rex Team sports located at 305 Sgt Prentiss Dr in Natchez.
SportsCenter put out a sign advertising the signups Monday morning. The signup table is in the baseball section of the store. If a kid is a first year player they will need to submit a copy of a birth certificate to register through Dixie Youth.
The fee for registration is $40 payable by cash or check. Natchez Dixie Youth will pay for the remaining costs such as umpires and utilities.
A deadline for signups will be announced at a later date. There will not be an All-Star game, but there will be a end of the season tournament for each age division to crown a champion.
Age divisions are
- T-ball for ages four to six years old.
- Coach pitch for ages seven to eight years old.
- Kid pitch for ages nine to ten years old.
- OZone for ages 11 to 12 years old.
In OZone, kids can steal bases, lead off the base and will have a further distance to pitch than those in kid pitch.
If you have questions call SportsCenter-Rex Team sports at 601-442-7951.