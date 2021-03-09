expand
March 9, 2021

Court case conclusions: Tuesday, March 9, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 11:31 am Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Feb. 26-March 4:

Albert Hickombottom charged with sexual battery. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jerry Wayne Rodgers charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Roy Flowers charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Torrian Bruce charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance: crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

 

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Monday, March 1:

Joshua Lynn Ellingburg pleaded guilty to embezzlement in Judge Blackwell’s court. Sentenced to 10 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections with full credit for any time served, the remaining balance suspended, the first five years to be served on formal reporting post-release supervision, and the second five years to be served on informal non-reporting post-release supervision. Must pay restitution in the amount of $14,336.00 to the victim, reimburse the Adams County Sheriff’s Department in the amount of $3,973.00, all court costs, and fees, including a $200.00 prosecution fee. The defendant shall make monthly payments in the amount of $306.00 beginning on April 1, 2021, and continue until fully paid.

 

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, March 3:

Clinton Kyle Blackwell, 28, pleaded guilty to trespassing. Sentenced to 10 days in jail – 0 days suspended – 10 days credit for time served. Fine set at $550.00.

Robert Earl Henderson III, 40, charged with simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. Case dismissed. Arrested on bench warrant – paid $300.00; balance $350.00.

Robert Earl Henderson III, 40, charged with simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. Case dismissed. Arrested on bench warrant.

