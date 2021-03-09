Courthouse records: Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Adams County

Feb. 26-March 4

Civil suits:

Estate of Thomas A. Borum aka Thomas Archer Borum.

Estate of Stephen Steve Lazarus.

Estate of Edith Dianne Berry.

Gayla Buchanan v. Shirlon D. St. Amour et al.

Estate of Dorothy Reynolds.

Divorces:

Andrew Guida v. Stephanie Guida.

Kenyon Mearday v. Latajaha Mearday.

Marriage license applications:

Darrius Kentrell Owens Sr., 28, Natchez to Shaunta Renee Strauder, 28, Natchez.

Cory Adam McKinney, 32, Natchez to Elizabeth Rochelle Edwards (Shannon), 31, Natchez.

Michael Glenn Nelson, 27, Ferriday to Rachel Michelle Buford, 24, Vidalia.

Charles Connis Davis II, 44, Natchez to Shaunterria Nicole Woods, 38, Natchez.

Trevor Kenneth Mann, 20, Wichita, Kan. to Violet Faith Tolbert, 18, Jonesville, La.

Leonard James Wilson, 36, Jena, La. to Deidre Nicole Wilson (Pearson), 33, Jena, La.

Deed transactions:

Feb. 25-March 2

Nathan Lee Guice to Sherri Stevens Collins, lot 17 Sandpiper Addition, Subdivision of a Portion of lot 3 Travelers Rest Plantation.

Dorothy S. Thompson to Flora M. Burns, that part of 121.7-acre tract of Linwood.

Clinton H. Thorpe to Double T Properties, LLC, lot 56 Linden Place Addition.

Clinton H. Thorpe to Ten Point Land Management, Limited Liability Company, land beginning from a found ¾” iron rod marking the Northeast corner of lot 13 Somerset Forest Subdivision.

Thomas Lenwood Cotten Jr. and Angela Marie Cotten to Brandon Forest Gousset and Sara E. Redd Gousset, lot 19 of Subdivision of a portion of Forest Plantation.

Summer K. Netterville Beach and Ediwn Drue Beach to Virginia G. Scarborough, lot 24 Hunter Hall Subdivision.

Adam W. Vegas to Jackie Wayne Ellis and Ruth Y. Ellis, lots 151 and 152 Woodland Addition.

Bonnie L. Pyle to Bluff City Equipment Rentals, Inc., 2.44 acre tract portion of lot 3 Linwood Plantation.

Stephen C. Boyett and Heather D. Boyette to Roger Wayne Ross and Beth Dufour Ross, lot 54 of the Final Plat of Woodland Hills Subdivision.

Andrew Monroe Ratcliff Jr. to Neashion Davis, lot 41 Fatherland Heights Subdivision.

Lindsey Seth Duhs and Robert Reed Duhs to Brian Edwin Smith Trust, land beginning at the northwest corner of lot 14 Somerset Forest.

Denton Bruce Biglane to Stratton Drew Thompson and Elizabeth Milliken Thompson, lot 2 Fatherland Addition Number 1.

Tolbert Terry McMillin to Mark A. Harveston, lot 19 White Apple Village Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Feb. 25-March 2

Ronnie G. Randall and Georgia L. Randall to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 2B of Upper Spokane, Second Development.

Brandon Forest Gousset and Sarah E. Redd Gousset to Hamilton Mortgage Corporation, lot 19 of Subdivision of a portion of Forest Plantation.

Virginia G. Scarborough to GMFS, LLC, lot 24 Hunter Hall Subdivision.

Monica Sheehan to Fidelity Bank, lot 37 Glenwood Subdivision.

James Johnson and Georgia T. Johnson to Quicken Loans, LLC lot 4 Montebello Gardens (First Development).

Jackie Wayne Ellis and Ruth Y. Ellis to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lots 151 and 152 Woodland Addition.

Neashion Davis to United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC, lot 41 Fatherland Heights Subdivision.

Stratton Drew Thompson and Elizabeth Milliken Thompson to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot 2 Fatherland Addition Number 1.

Mark A. Harveston to Hamilton Mortgage Corporation, lot 19 White Apple Village Subdivision.

Jeremy Ray Owens and Kristen Marie Owens to United Mississippi Bank, a 3.90 Acre Portion of Pond Meadows.

Adams County Justice Court Civil Cases

Thursday, March 4:

Midland Funding v. Ashley Scott.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Charles Gooseberry.

Midland Credit v. Javier B. Nunez.

Bestway Rent To Own v. Lashonda Granger.

Bestway Rent To Own v. Coshonda Buie.

Bestway Rent To Own v. Jarriod Hauer.

Bestway Rent To Own v. Wasner Jenkins.

Bestway Rent To Own v. Denyla Williams.

Concordia Parish

Feb. 26-March 4

Civil suits:

Jeffery Scott Ross v. Heather Nicole Jones.

Helen F. Baker v. Dennis King.

Helen F. Baker v. GEICO Casualty Company.

Helen F. Baker v. H2ECO Bulk, LLC.

Helen F. Baker v. Mabel Jackson.

Helen F. Baker v. Ohio Security Insurance Company.

Keisha Lewis v. Jimmy Beverly.

State of Louisiana v. Jimmy Beverly.

Succession of Winifred Louis Ferry Lowery.

In Re: Joshua Hawkins.

In Re: Nicole Hawkins.

In Re: Lashawn Milligan.

In Re: Omayah Pierce.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Norma Wiley.

Bobby Jean White Jr. v. Jason Stephens.

Bobby Jean White Jr. v. Mindy Johnson.

Succession of Mary Grace Green Burley.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Andrew Demarcus Smith Sr., 39, Ferriday to Sheketha Lashay Banks, 40, Ferriday.

Ross Tyler Campbell, 23, Olla, La. to Haley Ray Sharp, 20, Clayton.

Deed transactions:

Eugene John Marionneaux and Succession of Iris May Guarisco Sunseri Marionneaux to Johnnie B. Weeks Jr. and Emily D. Weeks, lots 31 and 32 Lakeview Estates.

Concordia Lumber & Supply, LLC to Charley Cannon, a 3.50 acre tract between New Vidalia-Ferriday Highway and railroad.

Melissa M. Hale to Gilma L. Chavez, lot 145, Unit 3 Ridgecrest Subdivision.

United Mississippi Bank to NBK Properties, LLC, a 0.765 acre tract portion of Minorca Plantation.

Mortgages:

Marvin D. Warner Jr. and Tileesha D. Warner to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, lot 4 Georgetowne Subdivision, Second Development.

Charley Cannon to United Mississippi Bank, a 3.50 acre tract between New Vidalia-Ferriday Highway and railroad.

John Bennett Fudickar Jr. and Margaret Burrill Fudickar to Homeland Federal Savings Bank, a 1.08 acre tract portion of Live Oak Plantation.

Catherine Rose Green to Quicken Loans, LLC, lot 111 Smith Addition.

Jeremy Caleb Holland and Stephanie Sandifer Holland to Quicken Loans, LLC, lot 187 Gillespie Heights, Third Development.

NBK Properties, LLC to United Mississippi Bank, a 0.765 acre tract portion of Minorca Plantation.

James T. Barr to Delta Bank, tract out of lot D Airport Estates.