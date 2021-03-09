Jessie Lee Proby

Sept. 27, 1923 – March 4, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Jessie Lee “Bootsie” Proby, 97, of Natchez, who departed her earthly life on March 4, 2021, in Natchez, will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Leroy White officiating; burial will follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Jessie was born on September 27, 1923, in Natchez, Mississippi to Lee Redman and Sophronia Priah Redman.

Walkthrough visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel Natchez. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entry without them. There is a maximum of 25 people allowed in the chapel. Visitors will be rotated out. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Jessie was preceded in death by her parents, Lee Redman and Sophronia Priah Redman; her husband, Albert Proby; one grandson, Thomas J. Richardson; ex-husband, Henry J. Richardson Sr.

She leaves to cherish her memories, a devoted daughter, Jessie J. Richardson-Blanton and husband Bradford; one son, Henry J. Richardson Jr.; one goddaughter, Clarise Martin; two godsons, Donald Smith and wife Denise and Ronald Smith; grandchildren, Tammy Alexander, Kenisha Jackson, Enjoli Richardson, Frenchie Jones and Alisha Starks; great grands and great-great grands, Thomas Alexander and wife, Malindah, Chloe Alexander, Carly Alexander, Noah Alexander, Kendrick Kennidi and wife Jerricka, Kendrick Alexander, Tonisha Coach and husband Polo, Brittany Rice, Brianna Rice and Kyra Longino; a special; niece, Dorothy Harden; a special friend, Dorothy Robinson; other relatives, church family, neighbors and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.