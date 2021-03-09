Mildred Lewis has been a resident of the Lake St. John Community for the past 34 years. Her and the love of her life, R.G. Lewis spent their retirement years enjoying their grandkids and life on the lake.

Mildred was the matriarch of her family, giving selflessly to her kids and grandkids. She enjoyed fishing and tending to the wildlife of Lake St. John, including her beloved “Ethel The Egret.”

Mildred Lewis is survived by her daughter, Nina Stephens; her sons, Dallas Kennedy and Amy and Tony Kennedy and Melisa; grandchildren, Terry Stephens and Jamie, Joshua Stephens, Erica Wade and JD, and Corey Venable; great-grandchildren, Aydenn Wadd, Logan Wade,and Maddie Jo Stephens; sister, Margie Williamson; along with multiple nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Also, her adopted child, Ethel The Egret.

She is preceded in death by the love of her life, R.G. “Pap” Lewis; her parents, Harvey and Myrtle Floyd; and two brothers, Bobby and James Floyd.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Encompass Home Health, and to the nurses, Ashton and Sara.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory of Mildred Lewis to the National Audubon Society.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.