Police searching for a fourth suspect in June 2020 shooting

NATCHEZ — Law enforcement agencies are searching for a suspect in a June 2020 shooting that injured two people, Natchez Police Department Officials said in a news release Monday.

Law officials said NPD currently has three active felony warrants for the arrest of Cameron Washington, 20, who should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone caught harboring or aiding Cameron Washington could be subject to criminal charges, the news release states.

On Wednesday, March 3, officers and investigators of the Natchez Police Department arrested the mother of Cameron Washington, Caronda Washington, 41, on a charge of hindering prosecution in the first degree for aiding in preventing the arrest of Cameron Washington.

Caronda Washington received a $20,000.00 bond and has since bonded out.

Cameron Washington is wanted in connection with a shooting on June 6, 2020, in the 600 block of Old Washington Road.

One of the victims was treated locally and released and the other victim was transported to UMMC in Jackson.

Officers of the Natchez Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area and found damage to a parked 2004 Nissan in front of an apartment building with a possible bullet hole in the front windshield, the news release states.

Officers also discovered additional evidence in the area that was secured. While officers were at the scene they were notified of the two gunshot victims at Merit Health Natchez.

During the course of the investigation, investigators learned that several individuals were involved in the shooting.

Jameco Davis was arrested June 18, 2020, for two counts of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Karon Cade and Omari Isaac were later both arrested for two counts of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Cade surrendered at the Natchez Police Department on June 19 and Isaac was booked on July 1 on the same charges.

The Natchez Police Department is actively seeking the community’s assistance for the arrest of Cameron Washington.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Cameron Washington or any additional unresolved cases, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-442-5001 or contact the Natchez Police Department.