Reports: March 9, 2021
Natchez
Reports — Monday
Shots fired on South Shields Lane.
False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop at Natchez Bridge.
False alarm on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Traffic stop at Parkway.
Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.
Reports — Sunday
Intelligence report at Exxon/John R. Junkin Drive.
False alarm on U.S. 61 North.
Four traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.
Disturbance on John R. Junkin Drive.
Fraud/false pretense on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61.
Traffic stop at Advance Auto Parts Parking Lot.
Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.
Traffic stop at St. Mary.
Traffic stop on Minor Street.
Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop at Jordan Carriers.
Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.
Shoplifting on D’Evereaux Drive.
Unwanted subject on Aldrich Street.
Disturbance on Watts Avenue.
Traffic stop on Canal Street.
Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Two traffic stops on Franklin Street.
Intelligence report on Broadway Street.
Intelligence report on D’Evereaux Drive.
Adams County
Reports — Monday
Accident on Lincoln Heights Road.
Reports — Sunday
Traffic stop at John R. Junkin Drive/Natchez Market.
Disturbance on Starnes Drive.
False alarm on Hutchins Landing Road.
Juvenile problem on Lotus Drive.
Civil matter on Timberlake Road.
Accident on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.
Concordia Parish
Reports — Monday
Theft on Peach Street
Disturbance on Sycamore Street
Complaint on Young Road
Accident on Carter Street
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 15
Medical call on Smith Lane
Complaint on Crestview Drive
Miscellaneous call on Smith Lane
Dog bite on 2nd street
Alarm on EE Wallace Boulevard
Medical call on Martin Luther King Avenue
Miscellaneous call on Miller Street
Cruelty to Juvenile on N Grove Drive
Fire on Cross Street
Theft on Guido Road
Medical call on Serio Boulevard
Complaint on Louisiana 15
Fire Alarm on Pete Davis Road
Alarm on Earl Davis Road
Reports — Tuesday
Medical Call on John Dale Drive