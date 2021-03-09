expand
March 9, 2021

William McDonough Sr.

By Staff Reports

Published 9:57 am Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Sept. 7, 1940 – March 5, 2021

NATCHEZ — William Anthony McDonough Sr. “Bill” was born September 7, 1940 in Tallulah, Louisiana, died March 5, 2021 in Natchez, Mississippi.

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, he is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Constance Green McDonough “Connie”; daughter Mary Kate Varner and husband Thad; son William Anthony McDonough, Jr.; grandchildren Thad Whatley Varner, Jr., Edwin McDonough “Win” Varner, John Hallet “Jack” Varner, Anna Katherine McDonough and Camille Constance McDonough; sisters Molly McDonough Cooper, Amanda McDonough Limbird (Jim) and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Anthony McDonough, Jr. (Marguerite Lowery “Pete”); brothers, Patrick III, Michael, and Joseph.

Bill was a retired businessman, a graduate of Vidalia High School and University of Louisiana, Monroe. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Order and a veteran of the United States Army National Guard.

A memorial service will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 11 am with Father Joseph Vethamanickam and Father Paul Kunnumpuram officiating under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home. Followed by a family graveside service at Natchez City Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church at 10 a.m.

A member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, he was a tireless volunteer.

Bill loved, faithfully served and supported his church his entire life.

He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church 503 Texas Street, Vidalia, Louisiana 71373 or a charity of your choice.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.

