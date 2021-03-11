March 16, 1929 – March 9, 2021

Graveside service for Elwaine Rudolph Smith, 91, of Clayton, LA will be held at Old Pine Hill Cemetery on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Bro. Denny Braswell officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Elwaine was born Saturday, March 16, 1929 in Columbia, MS. and passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Ferriday, LA. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Elwaine was a jack of all trades and mastered all. Storytelling was another thing he mastered; he loved telling stories about his childhood and things he built. He loved music, playing guitars and the fiddles. Elwaine could make anyone smile and had an amazing sense of humor. He was a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, friend, and so much more, and will be missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

He was preceded in death by his wife Marie Wactor Smith; parents, Edwin Oscar Smith and Vera Cooper Smith; two brothers, Ellis Odell Smith and Donald Newton Smith; five sisters, Edna Earl McDuff, BeatriceWooten, Dorothy Hamilton, Lorell Loomis, and Murlyn McGregor.

Elwaine leaves behind two sons, Elwaine Smith, Jr. of Downsville, LA and Edwin Bryan Smith and his wife Debbie of Jacksonville, LA; three daughters, Cheryl Henderson and her husband David of Winnsboro, LA, Deborah Platt and her husband Steven of Jacksonville, FL, and Tammie Wright of Clayton, LA; brother, Richard Smith of Monterey, LA; two sisters, Marie Thornton and her husband John of Franklinton, LA and Barbara Nell Scabrock and her husband Don of West Monroe, LA; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Andy Anders, Jeffery Hollis, Bryan Quimby, George Phillips, Jerry Sharp, and Mike McJohnson.

Honorary pallbearers are Donnie Ater, Tom Bell, Toby McIntosh, and Chris Mills.

The family will receive friends at his residence on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 6PM until 8 p.m. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.