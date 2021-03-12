Crime Reports: March 12, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Christopher Donte Johnson, 35, 24 October Street, Natchez, on charges of simple assault and contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $500.00 on simple assault charge and at $400.00 on contempt of court: failure to appear charge.

Jose Alejandro Leyba, 32, 305 Dianne Street, Clayton, La., on charge of grand larceny. Bond set at $15,000.

Arrests — Wednesday

Michael Earl Jackson, 41, 22 Garden Street, Natchez, on two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $277.50 for the first count and $727.50 for the second count.

Caronda Leshun Washington, 41, 110 East Franklin Street, Natchez, on charge of accessory after the fact. No bond set.

Cameron Leshaun Washington, 20, 110 East Franklin Street, Natchez, on charges of murder, shooting into a dwelling, and shooting into a vehicle (train, truck, car, etc.). No bond set on any charges.

Arrests — Tuesday

Lisa Deane McInthosh, 60, 456 Highland Boulevard, Natchez, on charge of DUI – operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor. No bond set.

Brennika Betrice Minor, 25, 5 Spencer Street, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $750.00.

Reports — Friday

Disturbance on D’Evereaux Drive.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Welfare concern/check on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Reports — Thursday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Welfare concern/check on D’Evereaux Drive.

Shots fired on Arlington Avenue.

Intelligence report on Homochitto Street.

Intelligence report on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on D’Evereaux Drive.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Gayosa Avenue.

Accident on D’Evereaux Drive.

Shots fired on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on John A. Quitman Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on Old Washington Road.

Suspicious activity on Monette Street.

Burglary on East Oak Street.

Harassment on Lewis Drive.

Malicious mischief on Irving Lane.

False alarm on Margaret Avenue.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Union Street.

Reports — Wednesday

Disturbance on Pecanwood Drive.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Lincoln Street.

Petit larceny on North Rankin Street.

Accident on Canal Street.

Prowler on Aldren Court.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Old Washington Road.

Harassment on D’Evereaux Drive.

Intelligence report on D’Evereaux Drive.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on U.S. 61 South/Bellmont Shake Shop.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

False alarm on West Woodlawn Avenue.

Traffic stop on Silver Street.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Adams County

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Jameco Aerion Pernell Davis, 17, 726 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of two counts of first and second degree murder. Held without bond on each count. Already charged on two counts of attempted crime and two counts of shooting into a vehicle on Nov. 16, 2020. Held on $700,000 bond on those charges.

Willie Anthrenae Dobbins, 19, 42 A Mazique Lane, Natchez, on charge of burglary: all but dwelling. Held on $25,000 bond.

Tyler Dewayne Gaines, 21, 10 Rand Road, Natchez, on charge of petit larceny. Held on $500.00 bond.

Jacqlaurence Terry Jackson, 22, 323 ½ Arlington Avenue, Natchez, on two counts of murder. Held without bond.

Reports — Friday

Intelligence report on Bluegrass Road.

Reports — Thursday

Intelligence report on Fredrick Road.

Malicious mischief on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Civil matter on Lower Woodville Road.

Accident on Morgantown Road.

Shots fired on Morgantown Road.

Two stolen vehicle reports on Broadmoor Drive.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Theft on East Wilderness Road.

Shots fired on Pine Hill Drive.

Disturbance on Broadmoor Drive.

Loud noise/music on Ingram Circle.

Reports — Wednesday

Suspicious activity on State Street.

Disturbance on Greenfield Road.

False alarm on Hidden Creek Lane.

Civil matter at Buckhurst Plantation Road.

Stolen vehicle on Beachwood Lane.

Property damage on Fredrick Road.

Alarm on Jason Court.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Intelligence report on Red Bud Lane.

Road hazard on U.S. 61 South/Beau Pré Area.

Concordia Parish

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Willie L. Kimball, 39, 341 Green Acres, Vidalia, Louisiana, on resisting an officer.

Sonya Rachal, 34, 214 Ronald Drive, Monterey, on charges of Carnal Knowledge of a juvenile, computer aided solicitation of a minor, failure to report certain felonies.

Terrence Hines, 33, 1609 Concord Avenue, Metairie, on charges of possession of a schedule III drug with intent to distribute, introduce contraband.

Reports — Thursday

Dog barking on Dianne Street

Vehicle in ditch on Guido Road

Busted window on Grape Street

Fire on Roundtree road

Dumpster fire on Carter Street

Stolen vehicle on U.S. 84

Medical call on Smith Lane

Medical call on Carter Street

Shots fired on Lee Tyler Road

Unwanted person on Margaret Circle

Introduction of contraband on Louisiana 15

Failure to register sex offender on Carter Street

Reports — Friday

Medical call on Cowan Street