Tigers win District series with Sylva Bay Academy

CENTREVILLE — After starting the season 0-5, the Centreville Academy Tigers won their MAIS District 3-2A series with Sylva-Bay Academy despite splitting a varsity doubleheader with the Saints last Friday afternoon.

Centreville held on for an 8-7 win over Sylva-Bay in the opener while the Saints defeated the Tigers in the nightcap 11-6. Last Monday night, the Tigers shut out the Saints 11-0 at Sylva-Bay.

In Game 1, Caleb Kinabrew singled on the first pitch of his at-bat with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to bring in the game-winning run. And that was after Bradyen Malbreaugh’s sacrifice fly tied the game at 7-7 in the bottom of the sixth.

The big inning for the Tigers was the bottom of the fourth as they put up three runs on losing pitcher Aiden Harper. Austin Payne and Ben Garrett each had RBIs in that frame.

Kinabrew went 3-for-4 with four of the Tigers’ 13 stolen bases and Garrett had two base hits. Hayden Bowen led the Saints at the plate with a 4-for-4 performance while Blackwell had two hits.

Sylva-Bay Academy jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on an RBI double by August Jones. The Saints out-hit the Tigers nine to eight and had their chances to win the game.

Harper allowed five runs on seven hits in five and two-thirds innings of relief. Starting pitcher Blackwell lasted just one inning after giving up three runs on only one hit.

Garrett was the winning pitcher as he allowed six runs on seven hits with three strikeouts in four and one-third innings. Kinabrew gave up one run on two hits in two and two-thirds innings of relief.

In Game 2, Jones went the distance as he allowed six runs on eight hits with eight strikeouts while Bowen had another stellar performance at the plate as he went 3-for-4.

Centreville led Sylva-Bay 3-2 in the top of the fifth inning before Case Thurston singled in two runs to give the Saints the lead. But the big inning for the visitors from Bay Springs was the top of the sixth, when they scored six runs to essentially put the game away. Bowen had a sacrifice fly and Blackwell had a double.

Kinabrew, the last of four relief pitchers used by head coach Robert Bordelon, was charged with the loss after going two-thirds of an inning. Tyler Jones got the start for the Tigers and held Sylva-Bay to just two runs on one hit with four strikeouts over four strong innings.

Kody Watson lasted one inning while Austin Payne and Malbreaugh each went two-thirds of an inning. Peyton Jones led the Tigers at the plate, going 3-for-4. Garrett and Kinabrew each had two hits.

Centreville (2-6, 2-1) played host to district opponent Collegiate Christian Academy for a junior varsity and varsity tilt Monday afternoon.