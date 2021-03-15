expand
March 15, 2021

Vikings earn first win of season

By Patrick Jones

Published 1:45 pm Monday, March 15, 2021

FERRIDAY — After getting hammered by the Franklin Parish High School Patriots 18-0 in five innings in their first game of the Family Community Christian School Tournament last Thursday afternoon in Winnsboro, La., the Vidalia High School Vikings needed a win in the worst way.

Vidalia got that albeit the hard way last Friday afternoon as the Vikings finally got their first win of the 2021 season as they defeated the LaSalle High School Tigers 12-8 in an FCCS Tournament game that was actually played at the baseball field at Delta Charter School.

“The whole year, we haven’t played a full game. We had a couple of arms down going into the tournament. Oak Grove ignited something in our team,” Vikings head coach Nic Kennedy said. “We had to make it through the tournament with the arms we had.”

Seniors Brett Walsworth and Peyton Fort had big games at the plate for Vidalia. Walsworth went 3-for-5 with a home run and four runs batted in while Fort was 3-for-5 with two RBIs. Gage Cupstid was the winning pitcher for Vidalia.

“Everybody on the team had a hit,” Kennedy said. “I had two seniors go 3-for-5. I had a freshman (Cupstid) throw 110 pitches. I feel like there’s a lot more wins to come.”

Vidalia (1-6) was scheduled to host St. Frederick High School Tuesday afternoon, but that game has been canceled. The Vikings play host to their own invitational tournament starting on Thursday, but they won’t play until 11 a.m. Saturday when they take on Monterey High School.

