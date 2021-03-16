Crime reports: Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Charles Thomas Buchannan III, 29, 203 North Concord Avenue, Natchez, on charges of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear and disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Bond set at $428.50 on first contempt of court charge and $477.50 on second contempt of court charge. No bond set on disorderly conduct charge.

Trenisha LaShalle Buchannan, 27, 203 North Concord Avenue, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. No bond set.

Antonio Deshawn Ellis, 30, 429 Cranfield Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $628.00.

Arrests — Saturday

Brian Keith Seals, 22, 1046 Moose Lodge Road, Vidalia, La., on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

LaWarren Zykez Browders, 18, 106 Old Highway 84, Natchez, on charge of possession of a stolen firearm. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

Reports — Sunday

Disturbance on East Franklin Street.

Fight in progress on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Loud noise/music on Woodlawn Avenue.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop at State Farm.

Disturbance on D’Evereaux Drive.

Theft on McNeely Road.

Gas drive-off on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Watts Avenue.

Three traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Marilyn Chantal Johnson, 25, 25 Wilkerson Road, Natchez, on charge of felonious child abuse. Held without bond.

Shaun Michael Latham, 37, 2053 Poole Lane, Gloster, on charges of controlled substance violation, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct – failure to comply, and failure to yield to emergency vehicle. Held on $1,500 bond.

Sanford Burns Ray III, 43, Mississippi State Highway 569 North, Liberty, on charges of disturbing the peace, simple assault on police, fireman, etc., resisting arrest, and simple assault – domestic violence. Held on $2,000 bond.

Jerica Lynn Ray, 33, 4633 Mississippi State Highway 569 North, Liberty, on charges of disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct – failure to comply. Released on $1,500 bond.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Theft on Fudikar Street.

Intelligence report on Knotts Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Sunday

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Harassment on Morgantown Road.

Trespassing on Lower Woodville Road.

Assault on Lake Montrose Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Selma Estates.

Juvenile problem on Grafton Heights Road.

Fire on U.S. 61 North.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Lonnie C Johnson Jr., 41, 3256 Satinwood Drive, Baton Rouge, on charges of possession of contraband in a penal institution, possession of Schedule II drugs with intent to distribute and held on a $50,000 bond.

Patricia Metcalf, 59, 769 Passman road, Jonesville, on a warrant for another agency.

Malcolm D. Leach, 33, 108 Ralph Road, Vidalia, Bench warrant issued for failure to appear for arraignment on charges for possession of Marijuana, possession of a schedule II drug, $10,00 bond with a $200 bench warrant fee.

Arrests — Saturday

William Heckard III, 19, 116 Peach Street, Vidalia, court sentence for the weekend.

Arrests — Monday

Reginald C. Smith, 34, 205 7th street, Sicily Island, on a warrant for other agency.

Ricardo Farris, 36, 1706 Carter Street, Jonesville, on charge of theft

Curtis R. Bullitts, 42, 1103 Clarence Street, Jonesville, on charge of theft.

Dallas C. Hardy, 58, possession of schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, P and P violation.

Arrests — Tuesday

Leshenda Bowman, 36, 200 Kyle road, Ferriday, bench warrant issued for failure to appear on charges of resisting an officer, aggravated assault. Bond is $1,000, bench warrant fee is $200.

Reports — Monday

Medical call on LA 15

Drug law violation on Freeman Road

Complaint on Townsend Lane

Fire call on Walden Lane

Auto accident on LA 129

Abuse complaint on LA 566

Wreckless driving on U.S. 84

Theft on LA 129

Complaint on Carter Street

Theft on Carter Street

Medical call on Robert Gray Street

Theft on LA 565

Disturbance complaint on Shady Lane

Introduction of contraband on LA 15

Suspicious person on US 84

Alarms on LA 131

Reports — Tuesday

Unwanted person on Doyle Road

Failure to register as a sex offender on Carter Street

Arrest on Warrant on Georgia Avenue

Medical call on Maple Street

Medical call on Carter Street

Alarms on Washington Heights Road