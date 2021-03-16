expand
Ad Spot

March 17, 2021

Natchez chef needs votes in competition for $50K grand prize

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 11:27 am Tuesday, March 16, 2021

NATCHEZ — As of Tuesday, Natchez chef Brint Anderson was holding the No. 2 spot of his group in a global online competition among chefs competing for a $50,000 grand prize.

Should he win, Anderson said he hopes to have a small bakery in Natchez. However, he needs votes to make it.

Favorite Chef is an exclusively online contest in which anyone can vote for their favorite chef to win. The winning chef will receive the prize money plus $15,000 worth of kitchen supplies and a two-page advertising spread in Bon Appétit announcing the winner.

To vote once is free while additional votes can be cast with a donation to Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks dedicated to fighting domestic hunger.

Anderson, a Natchez native, said he entered the contest a little over a month ago.

“To enter, you put all of your information in your profile and upload pictures. I posted pictures of dishes I created,” he said.

Anderson said the 1,000 or more chefs entering the competition were split into two groups. The chefs with the most votes out of each group will advance to another round of voting before a winner is announced.

The first round of voting ends at 8 p.m. Thursday, he said.

Anderson said his cooking inspiration comes from his mother, Kitty Koerber, who was popular among the locals for her dinner parties and was pictured in The Natchez Democrat in the 1960s winning a nice pair of pumps for her curry chicken.

“She was great at a lot of country-style dishes like pecan pie. … Everyone loved her Swedish meatballs,” Anderson said.

Anderson moved to New Orleans in 1992 to “hang with the big dogs” of the culinary arts, he said. While studying at Delgado Culinary Arts school in New Orleans, he got a job working for chef Ralph Brennan and learned his chair of Cajun-style dishes at a number of New Orleans restaurants.

He later returned to Natchez to run a food truck and also baked bread and hamburger buns for The Camp restaurant on Silver Street. He was most recently hired as a pastry chef for Church Hill Variety.

“I enjoying baking because I have to focus so much,” he said. “If you miss one step, the whole thing goes flop. I also like mathematics and baking involves a lot of measurements.”

To vote for Anderson as Favorite Chef, visit favchef.com/2021/brint-anderson.

More News

Lou Edna Stevens

Will T. Turner Sr.

Julius Paul Etheridge

Pilgrimage Garden Club: No pilgrimage King, Queen, royal ball this year

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Pilgrimage Garden Club: No pilgrimage King, Queen, royal ball this year

BREAKING NEWS

NWS Jackson issues threat for severe weather in Natchez, Adams County

News

Natchez Adams School District approves contract for COVID testing on students

News

Adams County Sheriff’s office arrested three on child abuse charges this week

News

Schools dismiss early Wednesday due to threat of severe weather

News

Mississippi residents 16 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

News

Natchez chef needs votes in competition for $50K grand prize

News

Natchez couple arrested on felony child abuse charges

COVID-19

Gov. Reeves: All Mississippians to be eligible for vaccine Tuesday

News

Tourists go on accidental Spring Pilgrimage

News

Natchez Water Works closed Monday for water leak

News

Supervisors extend Adams County mask mandate

News

Jefferson County teen killed in crash on U.S. 61

News

Louisiana governor declares day of prayer for COVID-19 dead

News

Very Merry Vendor market features homemade goods at Natchez Convention Center

News

Dart: Three generations run Canal Street Gallery

News

Moving hands of time

Business

Wonderland in Natchez: New business takes off in pandemic

News

Three from Monterey arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles

News

First Presbyterian concert this weekend honors late music director, Gates

News

New African American exhibits being installed at houses for Spring Pilgrimage

News

Police arrested fourth suspect, mother in connection with June shooting incident

News

Rebels win close game with Bogue Chitto

News

City reviewing contract with tennis pro, Johnny Wahlborg