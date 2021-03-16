Natchez couple arrested on felony child abuse charges

NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriffs Office arrested a Natchez couple on felony child abuse charges.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. Cal Green said Rachel Felter, 35, was arrested Monday and her domestic partner Gerald Whitehead, 32, was arrested Tuesday.

Both are charged with felony child abuse and are currently held without bond.

Green said a relative of the children involved earlier contacted ACSO about possible abuse.

Investigators contacted child protective services and CPS interviewed the children involved, Green said.

After further investigation, CPS determined that Felter and Whitehead did intentionally and feloniously cause bodily harm, such as bruising to the face or head, by striking a child under the age of 14 with a closed fist, Green said.