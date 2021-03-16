Schools dismiss early Wednesday due to threat of severe weather
Miss-Lou area schools will dismiss students and staff early Wednesday, March 17, due to the likelihood of severe weather, school officials said.
Concordia Parish School District Superintendent Whest Shirley said Concordia Parish Schools will dismiss at 12:30.
Natchez Adams School District spokesman Tony Fields said the district will be releasing elementary, middle and high school students at different times on Wednesday as follows:
- Elementary Schools will dismiss at 11:45 a.m.
- Middle Schools will dismiss at 12 p.m.
- High Schools will dismiss at 12:20 p.m.
Meals for virtual students will be suspended Wednesday.
According to the National Weather Service’s Jackson office, there is a moderate risk for severe weather in the area between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday.
“As things warm up, portions of east and southeast Mississippi may get a round of severe thunderstorms from late morning into the afternoon,” the National Weather Service states. “By late afternoon, a cold front and line of storms will approach the area from the west, where the environment will be warm, moist and unstable. As storms sweep across the region, damaging wind gusts, large hail and tornadoes will be likely. Some violent and long-track tornadoes will be possible.”