One killed in single-car crash in county

NATCHEZ — A single-vehicle crash killed a person at about 5:03 p.m. Wednesday in Adams County.

Montreal E. Swazy, 25, of Natchez, was driving a 2013 Ford Mustang on U.S. 61 near Morgantown Road when the vehicle hydroplaned into the median and collided with a tree, said Corporal Craig James, public affairs officer for Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M.

Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash just after 5 p.m. Wednesday and Swazy pronounced dead at the scene due to fatal injuries, James said.