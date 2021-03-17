Rams lose to Adams County Christian, Amite School Center

WOODVILLE — An unexpected scheduling issue led to the Wilkinson County Christian Academy Rams hosting two varsity games last Tuesday afternoon, first against the Adams County Christian School Rebels and then against the Amite School Center Rebels.

Against schools from higher classifications — ACCS in MAIS Class 4A and Amite School Center in Class 3A — it was a rough day for Class 1A WCCA as the Rams were shut out in both match-ups.

The first game of the day went just four innings because of a time limit of an hour and a half and ended with ACCS taking a 5-0 victory.

Winning pitcher Jack Krevolin pitched two and two-thirds innings of no-hit ball with four strikeouts and no walks. He helped his own cause by going 2-for-2 while Tripp Cotten led off the game with a double.

“It was good for us to get out on the field and get some pitches,” ACCS head coach Jake Winston said. “Getting Krevolin to throw a few innings was a good thing for us. We need to just be sharpening our iron for next week when district starts.”

ACCS (7-1) plays host to Porter’s Chapel Academy Friday at 6 p.m., which follows the junior varsity game at 4 p.m.

WCCA’s second game of the day went the full seven innings, but the Rams’ offensive struggles continued as they lost to the Amite School Center Rebels 8-0. No other information on the game was available.

WCCA (0-4) next plays at Amite School Center Friday with the JV game at 4 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 6 p.m.