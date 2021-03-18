Sept. 2, 1939 – March 17, 2021

Memorial services for Gail Massey Vestal, 81, of Vidalia, LA, will be held at Comer Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.

She was born on September 2, 1939 in Newellton, LA and passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Jonesville, LA. She was a resident of Vidalia, LA and a member of Ferriday Church of Christ. She loved her grandchildren and sharing her love of LSU with them. Gail could always be found at each ones ballgame no matter where or the weather. She loved her coffee time, gospel music and walking.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Audrey Massey and Lesterea “Ma” Massey; son, Chad Massey Vestal; sister, Marion Massey Smedley; and brothers, Audrey “Tooter” Massey and Danny Hugh Massey.

She is survived by her husband, Dale Vestal Sr. of Vidalia; daughter, Amy Vestal Dewitt and her husband Kenneth; son, Dale “Buddy” Vestal Jr., all of Vidalia; brother, Phineas Massey of Nashville, TN; grandsons, John Dale Loomis and Fiance’ Kelli Kennon and Jess Loomis of Vidalia, Jamy Loomis and his wife Kylie Loomis of San Diego, CA, Justin Dewitt and his wife Daisy of Wildsville, and Gage Dewitt and his wife Conner of Vidalia; and granddaughters Corrin Vestal of Jackson and Jennifer Keel and her husband Tracey of Four Oaks, NC. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren.

Family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until service time on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Comer Funeral Home.

