March 19, 2021

A plan sits on the ramp at the Natchez Adams County Airport. (submitted photo)

Natchez-Adams County Airport to host fly-in this weekend

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 9:37 am Thursday, March 18, 2021

NATCHEZ — This Saturday, more than 60 planes will be parked on the apron of the Natchez-Adams County Airport for the first of what organizers hope will become an annual fly-in event.

With 62 pilots already registered and counting, Director of Aviation Richard Nelson said his hopes are very high.

“I believe this will be a great turnout for a first fly-in and hopefully it will continue to grow from here,” he said.

A “fly-in” is not the same as an air show as the aircraft will be grounded for people to walk around and see up close, Nelson said.

The fly-in will also feature food, a band, and representatives from Cessna, AirEvac, Citizen Aviation Patrol and Dispatch Aviation.

The event is intended to be a social gathering for pilots of various types of aircraft, perhaps including a hot-air-balloon as well as old warplanes, helicopters and some newer planes — including a 2021 Cessna 182 Skylane.

The spectacle is free for the public to attend for their viewing pleasure, however, attendees might like to bring some cash for the food trucks, Nelson said.

“We’re welcoming the community to visit just to remind folks that the airport is here because it is an asset to the community,” he said.

The festivities begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the airport on 111 Airport Road and will conclude before 4 p.m.

Nelson and co-organizers Tate Hobdy and Aaron Maroon hosted a small event in November and invited airport tenants to test the atmosphere of such an event.

It was received well enough that Nelson said they picked March for an annual gathering, thus encouraging more pilots to make Natchez their destination.

Nelson said the event is mostly outdoors and because of COVID-19, the number of people allowed in the airport terminal at one time will be limited.

Attendees are encouraged to wear masks and social distance, he said.

