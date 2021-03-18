Weekend of fun awaits in Natchez

Even the grouchiest naysayer will agree, few places are more wonderful than Natchez in the springtime.

This weekend is set to be one of the best. The weather forecast is close to perfect and lots of events await Natchezians and tourists alike.

While you may need to grab a light jacket, Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a high of 62 with a light breeze. Sunday’s forecast is even better with sunny skies and a high of 69.

Spring Pilgrimage is well underway and we rejoice at seeing those familiar, yet unfamiliar faces roaming our city streets once again. If you happen to be out and about and run into tourists, please welcome them to Natchez and tell them how happy we are they are back.

Don’t miss Saturday’s farmers’ market on Broadway in Natchez from 9 a.m. to noon. Vendors are picking up. Grab some fresh vegetables and enjoy a healthy meal.

Then, head out to the Natchez-Adams County Airport at 10 a.m. to see more than 60 airplanes in the first of what is hoped to become an annual Fly-In. The public is invited to attend free of charge, get some up-close looks at a variety of aircraft and to stay for lunch and other goodies provided by food trucks.

Of course, take some time to tour one or more of the 10 historic homes open this month and spend some time shopping in our many, unique Natchez shops.

Finally, if you are interested in ending your evening by enjoying some belly laughs, make plans to get your tickets for Drag Bingo, which benefits Y’all Means All Natchez.

The evening of music, laughter, bingo — and drag! — is being held from 7 to 9:30 p.m. in the Crooked Letter Event Center at 101 High St. Tickets are still available from any Y’all Means All Natchez member or on the group’s Facebook page.

Y’all Means All Natchez is a non-profit group that aims to provide an example of the hope of a better tomorrow and spread the message of tolerance and acceptance to those who may feel isolated and unable to engage in all that Natchez has to offer.