March 20, 2021

Crime Reports: Saturday March 20, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 10:00 am Saturday, March 20, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Friday

Lakira Mona’e Smith, 22, 607 East Stiers Lane, Natchez, on charge of malicious mischief: less than $1,000. No bond set.

Arrests — Thursday

Johnathan Marquise Young, 18, 1196 Main Street, Fayette, on charge of motor vehicle: possession of marijuana (1-30 grams) while operating a motor vehicle. No bond set.

Frances Marie Payne, 46, 352 North Eastabuchie Road, Moselle, Miss., on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Joshua Bradley McClain, 24, 6 North Swan Court, Roxie, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. No bond set.

Arrests — Tuesday

Cortney Radale Smith, 22, 23 Rand Acres Road, Natchez, on charges of simple assault on a police officer/teacher/fireman, disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others), and resisting or obstructing arrest. No bond set on each charge.

Arrests — Monday

Adriaen Oshea Brown, 32, 100 Edgin Street, Natchez, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/Merit Health.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive/Glenberney.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Sprint Mart.

Reports — Thursday

Accident on Silver Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Theft on South Bluebird Drive.

Traffic stop on Reed Street.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Theft on Homochitto Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at O’Reilly Auto Parts.

Traffic stop at Parkway Baptist Church.

Threats on Mt. Carmel Drive.

Traffic stop at Tracetown.

Traffic stop at Merit Health.

Traffic stop at Toyota/U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop at Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/County Pie.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Unwanted subject on East Stiers Lane.

False alarm on Cottage Farm Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Wednesday

Accident on South Canal Street.

False alarm on North Wall Street.

Loud noise/music on Orange Avenue.

Shots fired on West Stiers Lane.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on North Commerce Street.

False alarm on George F. West Boulevard.

Drug related on Eastwood Road.

False alarm on North Union Street.

False alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Northampton Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Lawrence Deshun Green, 28, 1116 Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez, on charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Held on $40,000 bond.

Takarri Thomora Wallace, 44, 116 Barth Street, Natchez, on charges of possession of Schedule I controlled substance with intent and possession of Schedule IV controlled substance with intent. Held without bond on each charge.

Arrests — Thursday

Roderrick J. Williams, 36, 2716 Marquette Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of drug court. Held without bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Tyisha Lesha Starks, 27, 12 James Brown Avenue, Natchez, on charge of malicious mischief. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on Cottage Home Drive.

Reports — Thursday

Three intelligence reports on State Street.

Two intelligence reports on Lower Woodville Road.

Intelligence report on Longmire Road.

Intelligence report on Liberty Road.

Identity theft on Otis Redding Drive.

Malicious mischief on State Street.

Unwanted subject on Morgantown Road.

Intelligence report on Dogwood Drive.

Intelligence report on Bluegrass Drive.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Six warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on River Terminal Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Briel Street.

Disturbance on Cloverhill Road.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Reports — Wednesday

Hit and run on John R. Junkin Drive.

Prowler on Ogden Road.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Two intelligence reports on Hobo Fork Road.

Hit and run on Cedar Lane.

Intelligence report on Upper Kingston Road.

Harassment on State Street.

False alarm on James Brown Avenue.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on Lake Montrose Road.

Traffic stop on River Terminal Road.

Concordia Parish

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

William H. Cater Jr. 63, 916 Airport Road, Vidalia, on charges of domestic abuse battery.

Reports — Thursday

911 call on Wildsville Road 

Complaint on Airport Road 

Medical call on Carter Street 

Disturbance on 8th Street 

Welfare check on US 84

Theft on Carter Street 

Auto Accident on E.E. Wallace Boulevard 

Unwanted person on Cynthia Bayou Levee road 

Medical call on US 84

Vandalism on Waltman Road 

Theft address unknown 

Medical Call Carter Street

Complaint call on US 84

Abandoned vehicle on Skipper Drive .

Reports — Friday

Fire call on Carter Street. 

Loose cattle on Louisiana 565.

Carbon Monoxide alarm on John Dale Drive.

