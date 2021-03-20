expand
Ad Spot

March 20, 2021

Editorial: Sunshine is the best disinfectant

By Hunter Cloud

Published 9:31 am Saturday, March 20, 2021

Somewhere between St. Patrick’s Day, deadly storms and the first day of Spring, we almost missed the celebration of Sunshine Week.

While many of you may not know about the annual commemoration, those of us in the news business know it well: a week set aside each year to reflect on the importance of a free press and the role it plays in our communities and our nation.

And while the national media has been much maligned in recent years, we have worked tirelessly to continue to cover the issues and lives of our communities, in both print and online.

We attend city council and county supervisor meetings. We cover school board meetings and gatherings of elected officials. We ask questions – some harder than others – and we report back on the happenings – groundbreaking or mundane – so our print and digital readers are informed and have the ability to hold their officials accountable.

It’s our responsibility as the Fourth Estate, and one that we take seriously.

We believe the business of government – from approving monthly payables to making decisions about raising taxes, from decisions made in public or behind closed doors – is your business. It is your right to know every transaction, every decision, every deliberation of your government – from the White House to the local courthouse.

We believe public records should be public – and made accessible to the public in an easy to access format. And we believe we have an obligation to the communities we serve to be the eyes, the ears and the voice for all our residents.

So, we can’t let Sunshine Week pass without taking time to once again pledge to you, our readers, that we will continue to keep you informed, to be your voice and to let the sun shine on the work of our government.

More News

Crime Reports: Saturday March 20, 2021

Editorial: Sunshine is the best disinfectant

New vision for local tastes has begun

Carolyn Ann Hoggatt

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Natchez elderly blind man, disabled woman lost house in fire

News

No excuse for putting off colonoscopy screening

News

Firefighters work to put out Thursday night house fire near Duncan Park

News

Garden club plans revamped ‘Stories Along the Mississippi’

News

Riverboats are back: Natchez welcomes crew, passengers with enthusiasm

News

Natchez-Adams County Airport to host fly-in this weekend

News

One killed in single-car crash in county

News

Pilgrimage Garden Club: No pilgrimage King, Queen, royal ball this year

BREAKING NEWS

NWS Jackson issues threat for severe weather in Natchez, Adams County

News

Natchez Adams School District approves contract for COVID testing on students

News

Adams County Sheriff’s office arrested three on child abuse charges this week

News

Schools dismiss early Wednesday due to threat of severe weather

News

Mississippi residents 16 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

News

Natchez chef needs votes in competition for $50K grand prize

News

Natchez couple arrested on felony child abuse charges

COVID-19

Gov. Reeves: All Mississippians to be eligible for vaccine Tuesday

News

Tourists go on accidental Spring Pilgrimage

News

Natchez Water Works closed Monday for water leak

News

Supervisors extend Adams County mask mandate

News

Jefferson County teen killed in crash on U.S. 61

News

Louisiana governor declares day of prayer for COVID-19 dead

News

Very Merry Vendor market features homemade goods at Natchez Convention Center

News

Dart: Three generations run Canal Street Gallery

News

Moving hands of time