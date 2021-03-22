expand
March 22, 2021

Centreville sweeps Collegiate Christian Academy

By Patrick Jones

Published 2:02 pm Monday, March 22, 2021

GULFPORT — The Centreville Academy Tigers remained atop the MAIS District 3-2A standings with an emphatic doubleheader sweep of the Collegiate Christian Academy Bulldogs last Friday afternoon.

Centreville took Game 1 21-0 in just two and a half innings. The Tigers plated five runs in the top of the first inning, four runs in the top of the second, and 12 runs in the top of the third.

Ben Garrett threw a no-hitter and had two hits in the game. Caleb Kinabrew also had two base hits. Josey Wales had three hits and three runs batted in while Kade Arnold and Wyatt Roy each had two hits and three RBIs.

The second game only took two innings thanks to a 17-run barrage by the Tigers in the top of the first inning as they cruised to a 20-5 win over the Bulldogs.

Centreville added three runs in the top of the second inning for a 20-0 lead and it looked like another shutout win was imminent. That was until Christian Collegiate scored five runs in the bottom of the second. Yet that was not nearly enough to keep the game going.

Kinabrew was the winning pitcher for the Tigers. Garrett had three hits, including two doubles, as well as five RBIs. Conner Watts had two hits and four RBIs.

Centreville Academy (5-6, 5-1) traveled to Clinton, La. to take on Class 4A Silliman Institute for a non-district game Monday afternoon before returning to district play by hosting Discovery Christian School for a JV and varsity tilt Tuesday afternoon – weather permitting.

