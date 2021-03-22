May 19, 1942 – March 19, 2021

Mary McCarty McNair, 78, of Magee, Mississippi, gained her heavenly wings on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Magee General Hospital after a prolonged courageous fight from COVID and pneumonia in July 2020. She was born Tuesday, May 19, 1942.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Magee.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time at Calvary Baptist Church in Mt. Olive. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church. The Burial will follow in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery in Magee. Bro. Don Savell, Bro. Tommy Foster, and Bro. Tim Sorey will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Magee is in charge of arrangements. (601) 849-5031

She was born in Forrest County, Mississippi May 19, 1942 to H.F. and Floy (Crump) McCarty Sr. Mrs. McNair was a retiree from Boswell Regional Center and a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church in Saratoga.

She enjoyed going to church and fellowshipping with her church family, loved to crochet, play games on her iPad and loved watching her favorite soap operas. She loved being with her family especially her grands and great-grands.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Jimmy W. McNair; parents, Hyman and Floy McCarty; great-grandson, Bayker Mills Woodrow Puckett; brother, H.F. McCarty, Jr and sister-in-law, Mary Ann; sisters, Peggy Leggett (JD), Margaret Ann Crawley (Quin), and Frankie Pat McCarty.

Survivors include her daughter, Rose Mary Crocker (Buddy); grandsons, Shane Puckett, Christopher Puckett (Samantha), and Mack Crocker; great-grandsons, Kylon Puckett, Ayden Puckett, and Brycen Puckett; special nieces, Jackie Lassiter, Judy Johnson, and Brenda Rankin (Don); her son thru Christ (Prodigal son) Bro. Tommy Foster (Tewana); and a host of nieces and nephews as well as special friends and neighbors.

Pallbearers will be Phillip Rankin, Donald Rankin, Frank Holland, Zeno Mangum III, Don Rankin, and Albert Lyons. Honorary pallbearers will be Jack Taylor, Dempsey Sullivan, W.D. Sullivan, Zeno Mangum, Jr. and Bro. Albert Parsons.

