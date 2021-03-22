expand
Ad Spot

March 22, 2021

Mary McCarty McNair

By Staff Reports

Published 2:44 pm Monday, March 22, 2021

May 19, 1942 – March 19, 2021

Mary McCarty McNair, 78, of Magee, Mississippi, gained her heavenly wings on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Magee General Hospital after a prolonged courageous fight from COVID and pneumonia in July 2020. She was born Tuesday, May 19, 1942.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Magee.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time at Calvary Baptist Church in Mt. Olive. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church. The Burial will follow in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery in Magee. Bro. Don Savell, Bro. Tommy Foster, and Bro. Tim Sorey will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Magee is in charge of arrangements. (601) 849-5031

She was born in Forrest County, Mississippi May 19, 1942 to H.F. and Floy (Crump) McCarty Sr. Mrs. McNair was a retiree from Boswell Regional Center and a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church in Saratoga.

She enjoyed going to church and fellowshipping with her church family, loved to crochet, play games on her iPad and loved watching her favorite soap operas. She loved being with her family especially her grands and great-grands.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Jimmy W. McNair; parents, Hyman and Floy McCarty; great-grandson, Bayker Mills Woodrow Puckett; brother, H.F. McCarty, Jr and sister-in-law, Mary Ann; sisters, Peggy Leggett (JD), Margaret Ann Crawley (Quin), and Frankie Pat McCarty.

Survivors include her daughter,  Rose Mary Crocker (Buddy); grandsons, Shane Puckett, Christopher Puckett (Samantha), and Mack Crocker; great-grandsons, Kylon Puckett,  Ayden Puckett, and Brycen Puckett;  special nieces, Jackie Lassiter, Judy Johnson, and Brenda Rankin (Don); her son thru Christ (Prodigal son) Bro. Tommy Foster (Tewana); and a host of nieces and nephews as well as special friends and neighbors.

Pallbearers will be Phillip Rankin, Donald Rankin, Frank Holland, Zeno Mangum III, Don Rankin, and Albert Lyons.  Honorary pallbearers will be Jack Taylor, Dempsey Sullivan, W.D. Sullivan, Zeno Mangum, Jr. and Bro. Albert Parsons.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapelmageemendenhall.com.

More News

Mary McCarty McNair

Roy David Tarver

Frank James

Centreville sweeps Collegiate Christian Academy

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Woman enjoys feeding and caring for children and sharing God’s love

News

Natchez elderly blind man, disabled woman lost house in fire

News

No excuse for putting off colonoscopy screening

News

Firefighters work to put out Thursday night house fire near Duncan Park

News

Garden club plans revamped ‘Stories Along the Mississippi’

News

Riverboats are back: Natchez welcomes crew, passengers with enthusiasm

News

Natchez-Adams County Airport to host fly-in this weekend

News

One killed in single-car crash in county

News

Pilgrimage Garden Club: No pilgrimage King, Queen, royal ball this year

BREAKING NEWS

NWS Jackson issues threat for severe weather in Natchez, Adams County

News

Natchez Adams School District approves contract for COVID testing on students

News

Adams County Sheriff’s office arrested three on child abuse charges this week

News

Schools dismiss early Wednesday due to threat of severe weather

News

Mississippi residents 16 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

News

Natchez chef needs votes in competition for $50K grand prize

News

Natchez couple arrested on felony child abuse charges

COVID-19

Gov. Reeves: All Mississippians to be eligible for vaccine Tuesday

News

Tourists go on accidental Spring Pilgrimage

News

Natchez Water Works closed Monday for water leak

News

Supervisors extend Adams County mask mandate

News

Jefferson County teen killed in crash on U.S. 61

News

Louisiana governor declares day of prayer for COVID-19 dead

News

Very Merry Vendor market features homemade goods at Natchez Convention Center

News

Dart: Three generations run Canal Street Gallery