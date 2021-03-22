Dec. 3, 1966 – March 20, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Roy David Tarver, 54, of Natchez, who departed his earthly life on March 20, 2021, in Natchez, will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Community Chapel Church of God in Natchez, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Bo Swilley officiating; burial will follow at Jersey Settlers Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Community Chapel Church of God.

Roy was born on December 3, 1966, in Natchez, MS to George David Tarver and Betty Jean Walley Tarver.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, George Tarver and Betty Tarver.

He leaves to cherish his memories, a loving and devoted wife, Tahnya Strickland Tarver; one daughter, Kerri Nations Pretty and companion, Martin Daniel; two sons, Matthew Jordan Tarver and Christian Luke Tarver; two brothers, James Richard Tarver and John Dlynn Tarver; three grandchildren, Haven Pretty, Shaina Pretty an Joey Pretty; one niece, two nephews, a host of other relatives and friends. A special Thank You to Dr. Jeffrey Anderson & Staff, Dr. Hirachan & Staff/George Cupit, Fresinius Kidney Care, Sta Home Home Health, Lending Love, Deaconess Hospice and a very special caregiver Jacqueline Myles.

In lieu of flowers the family ask instead donations be made at UMB Bank for final expenses.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.