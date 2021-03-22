expand
Ad Spot

March 22, 2021

File photo from a winter weather event on Feb. 15, 2021 in Natchez. (Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)

US weather model upgraded to better forecast extreme events

By Staff Reports

Published 6:57 pm Monday, March 22, 2021

The National Weather Service has turbocharged its lagging forecast model to better predict extreme weather events such as hurricanes, blizzards and downpours, as well as day-to-day weather.

By including much higher layers of the atmosphere, increased factoring of ocean waves and other improvements, the weather service’s update to its Global Forecast System is trying to catch up with a European weather model that many experts consider superior.

Tests for the past two years show the upgrade, which kicked in Monday, forecast heavy rains and snowfall 15% better five days out and improved hurricane and tropical storm tracks by more than 10%, better pinpointing storm formation five to seven days in advance.

Forecasters say this new model does not predict more rain and snow than actually arrives, which its predecessor had a tendency to do. The new model was significantly better at forecasting the massive Colorado snowstorm earlier this month, getting the storm arrival time and snow amounts far more accurately than the older version, said Vijay Tallapragada, chief of modeling at the agency’s Environmental Modeling Center.

Internal studies also showed the new model was generally more accurate earlier on downpours in the Southeast in February 2020, Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and Hurricane Michael in 2018.

“This is for the general day-to-day forecasting and for the extreme events, and you’ve got to get both right,” said National Weather Service Director Louis Uccellini.

One main improvement is that the new model captures the atmosphere up to 50 miles high (80 kilometers) — far higher than the old one and has higher resolution at different levels, weather service officials said. This way it better characterizes the jet stream, which transports storms, they said.

Over the past 31 days, there was a stretch of eight straight days when this new version beat the highly-touted European forecast model, but in general over the period the European version was still better, Uccellini said.

“Extreme weather events are becoming stronger and happening more often in a changing climate,” said Bernadette Woods Placky, chief meteorologist at Climate Central’s Climate Matters program, who wasn’t part of the upgrade. “Weather forecasting improvements that increase accuracy and warning time will give people more time to prepare and will save lives.”

More News

US weather model upgraded to better forecast extreme events

‘When was it built?’ Science used to determine age of historic buildings

Natchez-Adams County Airport Fly-In a soaring success

Mary McCarty McNair

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

US weather model upgraded to better forecast extreme events

News

‘When was it built?’ Science used to determine age of historic buildings

News

Natchez-Adams County Airport Fly-In a soaring success

News

Woman enjoys feeding and caring for children and sharing God’s love

News

Natchez elderly blind man, disabled woman lost house in fire

News

No excuse for putting off colonoscopy screening

News

Firefighters work to put out Thursday night house fire near Duncan Park

News

Garden club plans revamped ‘Stories Along the Mississippi’

News

Riverboats are back: Natchez welcomes crew, passengers with enthusiasm

News

Natchez-Adams County Airport to host fly-in this weekend

News

One killed in single-car crash in county

News

Pilgrimage Garden Club: No pilgrimage King, Queen, royal ball this year

BREAKING NEWS

NWS Jackson issues threat for severe weather in Natchez, Adams County

News

Natchez Adams School District approves contract for COVID testing on students

News

Adams County Sheriff’s office arrested three on child abuse charges this week

News

Schools dismiss early Wednesday due to threat of severe weather

News

Mississippi residents 16 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

News

Natchez chef needs votes in competition for $50K grand prize

News

Natchez couple arrested on felony child abuse charges

COVID-19

Gov. Reeves: All Mississippians to be eligible for vaccine Tuesday

News

Tourists go on accidental Spring Pilgrimage

News

Natchez Water Works closed Monday for water leak

News

Supervisors extend Adams County mask mandate

News

Jefferson County teen killed in crash on U.S. 61