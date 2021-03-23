7-year-old with Natchez ties publishes first book

NATCHEZ — A newly published author, Madison Cooks, is a compassionate 7-year-old who was born and raised in North Carolina. Madison’s father, Randall Cooks, and paternal grandparents are all from Natchez.

Growing up, Madison was fascinated with Tennis, and this interest led her to write about her debut in the field.

If she isn’t spending time playing tennis with her friends and coach, you can almost always find her around her sweet little brother, Landon. Madison values family time and enjoys reading, dancing, and learning new skills. She hopes that others will find inspiration through her story to never give up on achieving their dreams.

Her first book, called “A Little Girl’s Dream: I Can Do Anything” was published Feb. 20 and is available now on amazon.com.

This is the story of a seven-year-old girl’s first attempt at playing tennis.

When Madison starts her tennis lessons, she sees it as a challenging opportunity to develop her physical and mental agility.

But when her training sessions don’t go the way she’d hoped, will she give up on her dream of becoming a tennis player?

Moving into adulthood and professional life, failure is very often viewed as a negative thing. For this reason, this delightful book gets at the essence of how to teach children to have self-compassion and to cope with their tough emotions whenever they fail at doing something they love.

Madison is the daughter of Courtney and Randall Cooks and the granddaughter of Frankie Dunmore, Melvin and Petrina Cooks and Richard Morton.